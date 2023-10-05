Russian Citizens Told To Prepare for ‘Incoming Nukes’ As Putin Sounds World War 3 Siren

Russia has instructed the public to begin preparing for an imminent World War 3 outbreak as President Vladimir Putin warns that the U.S. is preparing to drop nuclear bombs on the country.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, sirens blared out across Russia as part of an urgent drill for an incoming nuclear attack.

Millions of children at every Russian school wore gas masks while civilians flocked to bomb shelters and workers hid under benches.

Bone chilling messages were also broadcast live as Putin ordered all 142 million residents to comply with the WW3 drill.

NN reports: As part of the extensive drills, emergency crews wearing hazmat gear swarmed the streets.

Footage even shows schoolchildren being taught how to correctly don gas masks.

Sirens and loudspeakers were sounded in all regions across Russia’s 11 time zones in drills that spawned two days.

It was Russia’s first nationwide civil defence exercise as Putin prepares his people for a nuclear war with the West.

As a chilling alarm bellowed out in cities and towns everywhere, a message sounded declaring: “Attention everyone!”

Emergency services gathered in hazmat suits to carry out protocol as part of the exercise.

One group ran from a building with a dummy body on a stretcher accompanied by a pack of dogs.

Heavily armoured and spiked doors also appeared to close off an underground bunker holding officials and Russian police.

Chilling messages were splashed on TV screens as programmes were interrupted.

They read: “Attention, everyone!

“There is a check of readiness of the warning system to the population.

“Please remain calm.”

The same wording boomed out from loudspeakers nationwide.

Firefighters rushed to put out a blaze as ambulances and other teams worked around them during the surreal exercise.

Workers wearing eerie hazmat suits also stuck signs into the ground on the side of the road.

The exercise was based on the assumption of a giant nuclear attack from the West.

The “legend” assumed martial law had been introduced and that Russia had gone through full mobilisation.

In one city Volgograd, two shelters were used as part of the drill.

One could accommodate up to 36,000 people.

“The main goal of the drills is to check our readiness for specific actions,” said emergencies minister Alexander Kurenkov who oversaw the drills.

In a real nuclear war, Vladimir Putin would be calling the shots.

He is known to have multiple nuclear bunkers in his palaces as well as a fleet of “Doomsday” Il-80 Maxdome aircraft for use in the event of atomic war.

In Moscow, alarms were supposed to go off at 10:43 a.m. for one minute.

However, some sounded at night and other residents heard nothing at all.

Many residents in other cities like Novosibirsk and Vladivostok heard nothing.

The emergency alert tests occurred just a few hours after the Russian defence ministry claims to have shot down 31 Ukrainian drones.

In a statement on Telegram, the defence ministry said: “Attempts by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped.”

But Irina Tsukerman, a national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, told The Express: “Putin is not seriously concerned about possibility of a nuclear or other major scale attack by NATO.

“The practice of martial law is particularly useful as Putin continues to crack down and isolate Russia from external influence.

“In reality, Russia is not preparing for a nuclear attack; it’s preparing for a long-term imposition of internal restrictions, such as martial law.”

The United States also carried a wide-scale check of its public warning systems this week.

If you have a cellphone or were watching television Wednesday, you should have seen that message flash across your screen as the federal government tested its emergency alert system used to tell people about emergencies.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said: the purpose of the test is to ensure the systems “continue to be effective in alerting the public to emergencies, particularly at the national level.”