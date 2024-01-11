‘Joe Must Win – We Cannot Let Go of Our Democracy’ Says Jill Biden

First lady Jill Biden said Thursday Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Thursday, the First Lady said that her husband Joe Biden, must win the 2024 election.

Jill Biden calimed he has to win because “we cannot let go of our democracy.”

During the interview Mrs Biden also said that the president’s age “was an asset”.

Breitbart reports: Co-host Mika Brzezinski said, “This has got to be so different than any races you and your husband have been in, a little scary?”

Biden said, “It is a little scary, not just for me and Joe, but just to see what happened. Look at the insurrection that took place. I mean, it’s just so hard to believe that the United States of America witnessed an insurrection. I think Americans were just stunned by that.”

Brzezinski said, “I guess they’re being called by the frontrunner, Republican frontrunner, hostages.”

Biden said, “Or patriots. He doesn’t call them what they were, insurrectionists, Dangerous extremists.”

Brzezinski said, “And you still want to be in the fight?”

Biden said, “Oh, that makes me want to be in the fight even more, because we have to win. We must win. We cannot let go of our democracy.”

Brzezinski said, “So democracy is on the ballot and also something has been lost in this last four years or during your husband’s presidency as a result of the Trump presidency and that is a woman’s right to choose. How important do you think that should be for all Americans voting in the next election? It feels like we’ve slid back.”

Biden said, “That is why we have to keep fighting. What Joe wants to do is to codify Roe. That’s what we have to do. We have to keep fighting.”