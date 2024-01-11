WEF Holding Urgent ‘Disease X’ Tabletop Exercises: ’20 Times More Casualties Than Covid’

Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum are holding a tabletop exercise this week regarding the mysterious “Disease X” which they claim will claim “20 times more casualties than the Covid pandemic.”

According to the WEF, the meeting which commences on January 17 will address efforts needed to prepare healthcare for “multiple challenges ahead.”

“With fresh warnings from the World Health Organization that an unknown “Disease X” could result in 20 times more fatalities than the coronavirus pandemic, what novel efforts are needed?” reads a warning on the World Economic Forum website regarding the upcoming pandemic meeting.

Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum will be discussing Disease X on January 17, 2024 as part of their annual meeting.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French President Emmanuel Macron and key Middle East leaders are slated to attend next week’s World Economic Forum in Davos, the Swiss ski resort of globalist hideout.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, E.U. Commissioner Ursula Von der Leyen, and more than 40 foreign ministers will also be on site, organizers announced.

The WEF’s “Disease X” exercises are reminiscent of “Event 201”, a preparedness exercise featuring a coronavirus pandemic, conducted in October 2019 under the auspices of the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Event 201 featured the usual suspects including the World Health Organization, China’s CDC, Anthony Fauci and others.

The timing was exquisite, and the COVID-19 pandemic started within weeks of the exercise and went on just as they predicted it would. The globalist elite were in heaven. The World Economic Forum could not resist gloating about the situation, singing the praises of “brutally efficient” lockdowns.

The average person was terrified into submissive compliance by mainstream media, who shamelessly served as hand maidens of the elite. We were locked down, punished, made ill, injected and impoverished. The economic consequences for everyday people have been disastrous and are continuing to mount.