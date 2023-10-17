German Health Minister: “Only a Matter of Time Until The Next Pandemic Comes”

Fact checked
October 17, 2023 Niamh Harris News, World 0
German health minister
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Germany’s Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach has declared that it’s “only a matter of time until the next pandemic comes”.

He made his announcement while posing for a tweet alonside other smiling delegates at the opening of the World Health Summit in Berlin on Sunday.

Infowars reports: Although Lauterbach is careful to tag co-sponsors like the WHO, the World Health Summit (WHS) is essentially a German Government event. It is organised every year by the Charité teaching hospital in Berlin on behalf of a WHS Foundation which is funded by both the German federal Government and the Berlin municipal Government.

JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!

Germany’s ‘star virologist’ Christian Drosten is the Chair of the Charité’s virology department. Drosten developed the notoriously hypersensitive COVID-19 PCR protocol which helped to create the COVID-19 pandemic via the detection of billions of ‘asymptomatic cases’.

The Dean of the Charité teaching hospital, Axel Pries, is also president of the World Health Summit. In a PowerPoint presentation prepared for the German Parliament or Bundestag, Pries describes the “vision” of the World Health Summit as “partnership with the German federal Government to promote a geopolitical ‘soft power’ with humanitarian engagement”. He includes the following among the “aims” of the event:

  • Increasing the German presence and relevance in global health
  • Using the potential of the WHS for the German Global Health Strategy

Niamh Harris

Writer at The People's Voice

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)