German Health Minister: “Only a Matter of Time Until The Next Pandemic Comes”

Germany’s Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach has declared that it’s “only a matter of time until the next pandemic comes”.

He made his announcement while posing for a tweet alonside other smiling delegates at the opening of the World Health Summit in Berlin on Sunday.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Infowars reports: Although Lauterbach is careful to tag co-sponsors like the WHO, the World Health Summit (WHS) is essentially a German Government event. It is organised every year by the Charité teaching hospital in Berlin on behalf of a WHS Foundation which is funded by both the German federal Government and the Berlin municipal Government.

Germany’s ‘star virologist’ Christian Drosten is the Chair of the Charité’s virology department. Drosten developed the notoriously hypersensitive COVID-19 PCR protocol which helped to create the COVID-19 pandemic via the detection of billions of ‘asymptomatic cases’.

The Dean of the Charité teaching hospital, Axel Pries, is also president of the World Health Summit. In a PowerPoint presentation prepared for the German Parliament or Bundestag, Pries describes the “vision” of the World Health Summit as “partnership with the German federal Government to promote a geopolitical ‘soft power’ with humanitarian engagement”. He includes the following among the “aims” of the event: