Biden Admin To Provide Free Medical Services, Food & Housing To Millions Of Illegal Migrants

The Biden administration plans to provide nearly 6 million illegal aliens with a range of taxpayer-funded benefits including free food, housing and medical care.

Surely Biden’s incentives for the illegals will only accelerate record crossings into the US.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has admitted that they are currently overseeing 5.7 million non-detained migrants in the US. That is 2.4 million more than before Biden took the White House, according to the agency’s “Release and Reporting Management” (RRM) program.

The New York Post reports: The plan is for vendors to join ICE’s monitoring of migrants through ankle monitors, phone apps and in-person check-ins.

However, the initiative also aims to provide a range of other perks to the non-citizens on the taxpayers’ dime.

The program would cost “billions” and effectively be a “welfare” program for non-detained migrants awaiting court dates, former ICE director Tom Homan told The Post.

“The RRM is just a push by the open border advocates to provide welfare benefits to 6 million people,” the former ICE director added.

“They’re going to give legal assistance to illegal aliens at the taxpayers’ expense to fight the government,” he said. All the combined services amount to a “massive giveaway that are going to cost billions of dollars.”

RRM is anticipated to “replace all of ICE’s non-detained programs” and would “apply to the entire non-detained docket” which is now at 5.7 million illegals.

ICE sent out a Request for Information (RFI) form to US “vendors” in August to gauge their interest in participating in the government’s welfare program for illegal foreigners in 2024.

The services for “all RRM participants” would include “legal assistance; psychosocial services; therapeutic services; medical services; food and clothing banks; housing; public transportation information; parental information; education information; and repatriation and reintegration services,” according to the RFI form.

“These services are designed to increase participant compliance with immigration obligations through information, stabilization, and support. Services will be individualized to each participant’s needs and may range from basic referrals to intensive direct assistance,” the RFI form reads.

Meanwhile, Social Security recipients are struggling to afford basic necessities.