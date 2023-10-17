Janet Yellen: ‘America Can ALWAYS Afford Forever Wars’

America can “absolutely” afford to fund more forever wars, including Israel’s war with Gaza and Ukraine’s war with Russia, Biden’s Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Sky News in an interview released on Monday.
“America can certainly afford to stand with Israel and to support Israel’s military needs and we also can and must support Ukraine in its struggle against Russia,” Yellen said.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“We do need to come up with funds, both for Israel and for Ukraine. This is a priority,” she pointed out.
Asked if America’s support for Israel was “unconditional,” Yellen confirmed: “America stands behind Israel — period. We stand with Israel … They have a right to defend themselves.”
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Robert De Niro Snaps, Claims ‘Hillary Clinton Won the 2016 Election’ - October 17, 2023
- Obama Judge BANS Trump From Criticizing Biden Regime Ahead of 2024 - October 17, 2023
- Trump Sues Hillary Clinton Aide for Fabricating Russian Collusion Story - October 17, 2023