Janet Yellen: ‘America Can ALWAYS Afford Forever Wars’

October 17, 2023 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1
Janet Yellen says America can afford more wars
America can “absolutely” afford to fund more forever wars, including Israel’s war with Gaza and Ukraine’s war with Russia, Biden’s Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Sky News in an interview released on Monday.

“America can certainly afford to stand with Israel and to support Israel’s military needs and we also can and must support Ukraine in its struggle against Russia,” Yellen said

“We do need to come up with funds, both for Israel and for Ukraine. This is a priority,” she pointed out. 

Asked if America’s support for Israel was “unconditional,” Yellen confirmed: “America stands behind Israel — period. We stand with Israel … They have a right to defend themselves.” 

