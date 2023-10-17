President Trump has launched a massive lawsuit against one of Hillary Clinton’s aides who helped fabricate the fake Russia dossier that led to the former President’s impeachment.

A lawyer for Trump told a judge in London that his client intends to demonstrate that the debunked report authored by a discredited former British spy contained false allegations that damaged his reputation and jeopardized his first run for the presidency.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Hugh Tomlinson, the defense attorney, argued on October 16 that the dossier “contained shocking and scandalous claims about the personal conduct of President Trump” and that it included serious and false allegations that Trump paid Russian officials to advance his financial interests.

NN reports: According to Trump, the substance of his argument is that “this personal data is egregiously inaccurate.”

Christopher Steele has been named as a defendant in the lawsuit against the company he founded, Orbis Business Intelligence. Steele compiled the dossier containing uncorroborated allegations that sparked a political upheaval in 2016 just before the presidential election.

The Steele dossier was purchased by intermediaries for the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee and used in part by the FBI in application for campaign surveillance warrants.

Steele, a former director of the Russia desk for the Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, was paid by Democrats to produce research containing allegations involving prostitutes that Russia could potentially use to blackmail the president of the United States. President Trump has asserted that the dossier contains fabricated information and is part of a political witch chase.

Orbis is being sued for damages due to an alleged violation of British data protection regulations. During the two days of proceedings in London’s High Court, Steele’s company has attempted to persuade the court to dismiss the complaint.

Orbis seeks dismissal of the lawsuit on the grounds that the dossier was never intended to be made available to the general public and that it was published by BuzzFeed without Orbis’ or Mr. Steele’s consent.

According to his attorney, Trump intends to clarify his reputation in court by presenting evidence supporting his position and demonstrating that the report’s allegations are false.

In two prior proceedings brought before the High Court, a judge determined that Orbis and Steele were not legally responsible for the consequences resulting from the publication of the dossier.

In March 2022, President Trump filed a lawsuit in federal court in Florida against Steele, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and 30 others, alleging they were part of a conspiracy to “weave a false narrative” that he was colluding with Russian actors.

“The actions taken in furtherance of their scheme—falsifying evidence, deceiving law enforcement, and exploiting access to highly-sensitive data sources—are so outrageous, subversive and incendiary that even the events of Watergate pale in comparison,” the 108-page suit stated.

In September of 2022, a judge dismissed the case because the claims were unsubstantiated.

Former President Trump is presently the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.