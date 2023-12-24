Another Disney Employee Arrested & Charged With 32 Counts of Child Pornography

Fact checked
December 24, 2023 Niamh Harris News, US 0
DISNEY employee
LinkedInRedditTelegram

An employee at Walt Disney World has been arrested and charged with 32 counts of child pornography after authorities executed a search warrant at his home.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off about Michael David Foster, a former corrections officer in Citrus County and a current overnight employee at Disney World, on December 16.

TGP reports: Four days later, detectives executed a search warrant at Foster’s residence.

JOIN THE MEDIA REVOLUTION - CLAIM YOUR STAKE IN ALTERNATIVE MEDIA!

“Upon receiving the initial information, detectives seized a flash drive and a few SD cards that had been located in a book bag belonging to Foster,” the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release posted on Facebook. “The flash drive contained 32 images of child pornography.”

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives also seized several additional digital storage devices from within the residence.

Foster admitted to owning the book bag, flash drive, and SD cards and to downloading and viewing the pornographic images of children.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges are possible, pending digital forensic analysis of all devices seized from Foster’s residence.

Foster is being held on $320,000 bond.

JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!

Niamh Harris

Writer at The People's Voice

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)