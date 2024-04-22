Senior Obama Aide Charged With Child Sex Offences

One of Barack Obama’s senior policy advisors has been charged with child-sex charges in a British court.

Court documents reveal that 46 year old Rahamim “Ramy” Shy has been accused of arranging the commission of a child-sex offence and possessing multiple indecent images of children.

Former senior policy advisor to Obama White House charged with child sex offences in British court https://t.co/hAgJV1SVmd pic.twitter.com/ihas2Kzeds — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 21, 2024

Rahamim, an American citizen who also worked for Hillary Clinton when she was Secretary of State, was arrested by Bedfordshire Police at the end of February and charged the following day.

InfoWars reports: So far, he has not been asked to enter a plea for any of the charges, and has been remanded in custody in advance of a further hearing in June. The trial is set for August.

Shy worked under the Obama Administration and helped on the U.S.'s strategy to combat terrorists from Al Qaeda and the Taliban.



Shy helped coordinate the US government’s terrorism strategy, including its response to Al-Qaeda and the Taliban. He served under President Barack Obama and secretary of state Hillary Clinton. He was deployed briefly to Afghanistan and provided guidance for the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force, as well as working within the Treasury Department to target sources of terrorist funding.

Since leaving the White House, Shy moved into the corporate world. Most recently, he was working at Citi Bank, as Deputy Global Head of Enterprise Issue Management. Representatives of Citi told Mail Online that Shy no longer works for them. His LinkedIn page appears to have been removed.