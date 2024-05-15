Robert De Niro Suffers Melt Down: ‘Trump Voters Want To F— With The Rest of The Country’

Trump supporters are motivated by “anger and hate,” according to Hollywood celebrity Robert De Niro who claimed they “want to f— with the rest of the country” during an embarrassing meltdown on ABC’s The View Tuesday.

Foul-mouthed and heavily censored, De Niro reiterated his desire to “punch [Trump] in the face” and came up with a new campaign slogan for the presumptive GOP nominee.

De Niro said, “It’s almost like he wants to do the worst that he could possibly do to show this country, to f— with us. His slogan should be ‘F— America, I want to f— America.’”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Some people have criticized you, because you’ve been pretty open about your dislike for Mr. Trump and the dangers he poses to democracy. You once famously said you’d like to punch him in the face. But right now he’s leading in the polls in five battleground states. Any advice to the Biden campaign or the voters? What are you thinking?”

De Niro said, “Well, I think I don’t understand why people are not taking him seriously. Because you read about it historically in other countries that they didn’t take the people seriously. I think of Hitler and Mussolini, ‘Oh, they’re fools and clowns.’ I hear it from some people. I mean, who does not think that this guy is going to do exactly what he says he’s going to do? He’s done it already. And then what? We’re going to sit around and say, what, ‘We told you so?’”

He continued, “It’s going to happen. If he gets elected, it’s going to change this country for everybody. They might think that it’s going to make their life better, or they just want to, excuse my French, they just want to f— with the rest of the country. Literally, those people who support him with anger and hate — because that’s what he’s about — they’re going to see.”

TRENDING: ‘100% Digital’: WEF Orders Govt’s To Outlaw Cash For ‘Non-Licensed Individuals’

He added, “I used to see these things, I didn’t understand how he and Rosie O’Donnell used to get into it. I didn’t really care. I see what a hateful, mean-spirited, awful thing he is… He’s vicious. Why will he not do that in this country? He’s already done it. When I said I want to punch him in the face, it’s because of what he said to a person, a bystander at one of his rallies. He wants to punch them in the face. You don’t talk that way to people. What kind of person does that?”

De Niro said, “It’s almost like he wants to do the worst that he could possibly do to show this country, to f— with us. His slogan should be ‘F— America, I want to f— America.’”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “And the other thing is if he becomes president again, he is not going to not stop being president. You understand this? His idea is to stay in until he drops dead.”

De Niro said. “That’s it. He’s not even conceding it now so imagine if he actually did win the election, it’s over. We’re going to have such civil strife. All the things he says, because everybody is now on to him where he projects what he’s saying. It’s what he wants, what he envisions the world to be, which is chaos and craziness, total craziness.”