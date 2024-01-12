WEF Predicts New ‘Disease X’ Will Kill BILLIONS by 2030

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has predicted that a new ‘Disease X’ will wipe out billions of humans by the year 2030.

The 2024 agenda is one for the ages. Attendees will be required to watch Pfizer’s Albert Bourla and Open AI’s Sam Altman talk about how the elite plan to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to take over the world. They’ll see eugenicist Bill “Bugman” Gates advancing the climate hoax. John Kerry will talk about how to abolish fossil fuels. We will also see Klaus Schwab sit down for an exclusive interview with the second highest ranking Chinese government official.

Dossier.today reports: But one panel in particular sticks out: Preparing for Disease X. The topic is both incredibly vague and incredibly disturbing.

The description for the discussion reads: “With fresh warnings from the World Health Organization that an unknown ‘Disease X’ could result in 20 times more fatalities than the coronavirus pandemic, what novel efforts are needed to prepare healthcare systems for the multiple challenges ahead?”

The panel will feature a high-profile lineup that includes WHO director “Dr” Tedros and the chairman of AstraZeneca.

The concept of a Disease X was adopted by the World Health Organization in 2018. Tedros, Dr Anthony Fauci, Jeremy Farrar of the eugenicist Wellcome Trust, and many high profile individuals on the forefront of Covid hysteria policy have been involved in advancing the Disease X hypothesis over the years.

Now, it’s easy for normal people to dismiss this lunacy. But given the powerful, maniacal minds populating the Davos gathering, it’s worth maintaining a level of situational awareness surrounding these events, as they can often offer some insight into the unguarded mindset of these technocratic tyrants.

On this topic, it’s worth recalling that another infamous predictive panel was announced at the 2019 WEF Davos conference. That panel concluded with the launch announcement of Event 201.

Sounds a bit familiar, huh?

Event 201 became known for its impeccable timing. Just weeks after the simulation occurred, full blown pandemic hysteria broke out.

Will the global ruling class attempt to foment another worldwide hysteria at Davos 2024? We will keep you posted!