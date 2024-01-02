Disgraced Harvard President Claudine Gay Blames ‘White Supremacy’ For Plagiarism Scandal

Disgraced Harvard president Claudine Gay, who was exposed as a serial plagiarist, has blamed “white supremacy” for the scandal that forced her to resign from her job just six months in the role.

Gay has faced mounting criticism and calls to step down in recent weeks over her handling of antisemitism on campus in the wake of Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel, and also accusations of serial plagiarism.

Rather than owning up to stealing other people’s work, Gay decided to call her critics “racists” in her resignation letter.

This is Claudine Gay's resignation letter. Rather than take responsibility for minimizing antisemitism, committing serial plagiarism, intimidating the free press, and damaging the institution, she calls her critics racist. This is the poison of DEI ideology. Glad she's gone. pic.twitter.com/WlqMKLn6pA — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 2, 2024

“It is with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard that I write to share that I will be stepping down as president,” Gay wrote in her resignation letter.



“This is not a decision I came to easily. Indeed, it has been difficult beyond words because I have looked forward to working with so many of you to advance the commitment to academic excellence that has propelled this great university across centuries.”



“After consultation with members of the Corporation,” she added, “it has become clear that it is in the best interests of Harvard for me to resign so that our community can navigate this moment of extraordinary challenge with a focus on the institution rather than any individual.”



Postmillennial report: She said it had been “distressing” to have doubt cast on her “commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor,” chalking it up to “personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus.” The news was first reported by the Harvard Crimson, as sources with knowledge of the embattled leader’s decision confirmed that she would, indeed, be stepping down by the end of the day Tuesday.



Over the past few weeks, Gay has faced mounting criticism and calls to resign over not only her handling of antisemitism on campus in the wake of Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel, but accusations of plagiarism as well.



Shortly after the war began, a number of student groups signed a joint letter calling Israel an “apartheid regime,” and saying it was “the only one to blame” for the terror.



A short time later, Gay became embroiled in another scandal, with revelations emerging that she had plagiarized a number of her academic works, including her 1997 PhD dissertation.



Investigations into the papers by the Fellows of Harvard found that Gay in fact did have instances of “inadequate citation” in her work, though they did not constitute a “violation of Harvard’s standards for research misconduct.” Gay has requested a chance to correct her mistakes.