Jimmy Kimmel Threatens To Sue Anyone Who Exposes His Ties to Epstein’s Pedophile Ring

Far-left talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is threatening to sue anybody who exposes his ties to late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Kimmel threatened to sue quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier this week after he outed the comedian as one of the names on Epstein’s “client list” of VIP pedophiles.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“I’ll tell you what, if that lists comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle,” Rodgers added.

Breitbart.com reports: The names of those linked to Jeffrey Epstein will be made public soon thanks to a court order in December — an estimated 150 associates. No name has been made public as of yet, and no evidence has been put forward that Jimmy Kimmel had any association with Epstein.

In response, Kimmel raged at Rodgers and threatened to sue the New York Jets quarterback.

“Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court,” he said.

Rodgers likely used the moment to hit back against Kimmel for mocking comments he made about the Epstein list and UFOs in March of last year.

“Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released?” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show in February 2023. “There’s some files that have some names on it that might be getting released pretty soon.”

On his late-night show, Kimmel said it might be time for Aaron Rodgers to “revisit the concussion protocol” while also referring to him as a “tin-foil hatter.”