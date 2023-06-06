WEF Orders US Gov’t To Forcibly Seize Farms By 2025 And Burn Millions of Cattle

Biden’s Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, the former Senator John Kerry, has declared that it’s time to follow in the Netherlands’ footsteps and crackdown on privately owned farms to fight climate change.

According to Kerry, the United States must massively reduce farming to meet the radical “green agenda” goals laid out by World Economic Forum (WEF) and the United Nations (UN).

“A lot of people have no clue that agriculture contributes about 33 percent of all the emissions of the world.”

“Depending a little bit on how you count it, but it’s anywhere from 26 to 33. And we can’t get to net zero, we don’t get this job done, unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution. So all of us understand here. The depths of this mission.”

But most people are still refusing to understand the real depths of this mission – and who exactly is pulling Kerry’s puppet strings.

Delivering these remarks at the Agriculture Innovation Mission (AIM) for Climate Summit held in Washington, D.C., Kerry neglected to acknowledge the undeniable fact that the agriculture industry plays a vital role in providing sustenance and ensuring the survival of all approximately 8 billion people worldwide.

According to Kerry, America must follow the WEF blueprint for eradicating farmers to meet the “green agenda” goals laid out by the globalist elites.

Kerry claims that the agriculture sector “needs innovation now more than ever. We’re facing record malnutrition, at a time when agriculture more than any other sector is suffering from the impacts of the climate crisis.”

The answer to malnutrition, according to Kerry and his masters in the WEF, is a diet rich in insects, bugs, and crickets, and extremely low in meat, vegetables, grains, nuts and fruit – the foods that have nourished humanity since the dawn of the time.

And the answer to the climate crisis, according to Kerry, is handing over our sovereignty to the global elite.

This is the same Kerry who in 2021 hysterically warned that humanity only had “nine years left” to avoid a cataclysmic event brought on by climate change.

You can be sure that date will come and go with Kerry’s prediction unfulfilled.

Modern doomsayers have been predicting climate and environmental disaster since the 1960s. They continue to do so despite being proved wrong time and time again.

None of the apocalyptic predictions with due dates as of today have come true.

Despite being categorically and repeatedly wrong about everything, Kerry and the climate cultists are doubling down, and declaring the time is now to seize private property and hand it over to the global elite.

Listen closely to his words – if we don’t get control of what we are doing.

The WEF-infiltrated country of Ireland has announced plans to slaughter millions of cows as part of a plan to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Not only that, but the taxpayer will be footing the bill to cull the cows. Talk about sadistic. Not only are the WEF forcing the Irish government to incinerate their cows, they are making the people pay for it.

This is a pattern that is emerging in WEF conquered countries. The global elite reduce the quality of life for ordinary people – and they rub their noses in it while doing so.

In Canada, the Trudeau government has made a plan to reduce emissions from agriculture, of which the sector contributed 10 percent to the nations CHG emissions in 2019, punishing farmers and pushing them to the brink of bankrcuptcy by forcing them to reduce their use of nitrogen fertilizer, even though Canada is already among the most sustainable growers in the world.

According to the WEF-penetrated Canadian government, if the farmers don’t like being reduced to poverty and becoming reliant on government welfare, they can always apply to be euthanized by the state.

The Netherlands launched a plan to seize vast swathes of farmland to supposedly reduce emissions from agriculture by buying and closing farms and restricting the use of nitrogen fertilizer.

These are dark and dangerous times.

The last time a government embarked on a large-scale farm seizure program, the country was plunged into man-made famine. Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwean government seized large swathes of land from white farmers in the country, triggering a rapid downturn in the country’s economy.

The United States and Europe are not Africa, but forcibly seizing farmland for any reason is always a bad idea and always has disastrous consequences for ordinary people.

Zimbabwe went from being an agricultural export powerhouse, known as the breadbasket of Africa, to having to rely on handouts from the United Nations’ World Food Programme.

Hyperinflation, famine, and a multi-decade economic depression followed.

This is exactly what the global elite have planned for us.

The Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, a close friend and confidante of Klaus Schwab, has made it clear what the global elite are planning for us. The policy to bankrupt small farmers and forcibly buy the rest out is well under way.

So what comes next? According to Rutte, the global food supply will be controlled by the WEF, with four global food hubs, controlled by Bill Gates, America’s top owner of farmland, and the largest farming corporations on the planet.

How terrible for the good people of Holland to be under evil fascist WEF control, and only 78 years after the end of the Nazi regime.

But if we are not careful, the new fascism will have even worse consequences for the people of the world.

The Dutch Prime Minister gave us an insight into the stakeholder capitalism model that Klaus Schwab has been promoting in the lectures halls of Davos for decades.

A few huge corporations will be merged with the government, which is penetrated and controlled by the global elite. And we, the peons who have been allowed to survive, will be fully subservient and reliant on the elites.

These psychopaths think they have it all worked out. But there is just one problem for John Kerry, Justin Trudeau, Mark Rutte and their globalist cronies. We are onto them.

We have been exposing their lies and failed predictions for years. Mainstream media is refusing to hold the elite to account, so we have had to fill the breach.

And we are succeeding in our goals. With every passing day, more and more people are waking up and, thanks to people like yourself who are spreading the word regarding the real agenda of the elite, the globalist’s plans are starting to fall apart at the seams.

