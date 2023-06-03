Ireland To Slaughter Millions of Cows To ‘Save the Planet’

The WEF-infiltrated country of Ireland has announced plans to slaughter millions of cows as part of a plan to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Irish lawmakers approved the plans earlier this week, and said they will initially cull 200,000 cows in order to meet the global warming goals set by Davos:

The Irish government is considering an initiative to significantly reduce the number of dairy cows in order to reach its climate change targets. A target of reducing emissions from farming in Ireland by a quarter by 2030 has been set by government. One proposal to achieve this is by reducing the national dairy herd by 10%, the equivalent of removing 65,000 cows a year for three years, according to the Irish Independent. Minister for agriculture Charlie McConalogue told Irish radio station RTE Morning Ireland that a dairy vision group with farmer representatives has been looking into a range of options to reduce emissions on farm.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The Irish Department of Agriculture responded to the reports.

Via The Irish Mirror:

The Department for Agriculture has said a report outlining a 200,000 reduction in dairy cows was a “modelling document”.

It was reported yesterday the cows would have to be “culled” at a cost of €600,000 to taxpayers over the next three years to meet climate emissions targets.

The Farming Independent said it got the figures in its report from an internal document through a freedom of information request.