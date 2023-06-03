Incoming CDC Director Admits She Came Up With Brutal Covid Mandates During Chatty Phone Calls with Friends

So much for “trusting the science.”

Biden’s incoming CDC Director Mandy Cohen recalled how she and her friends came up with brutal COVID mandates during casual phone conversations while she was North Carolina Health Director.

Cohen revealed that she picked up the phone to call her friends in other states whenever she was unsure whether to ban something or not. Grinning and laughing, Cohen said, “She was like, are you gonna let them have professional football? And I was like, no. And she’s like, OK neither are we.”

This is the “science” we were told to trust? Watch:

New CDC Director Mandy Cohen recalls how she and her colleagues came up with COVID mandates during her time as NC Health Director.



“She was like, are you gonna let them have professional football? And I was like, no. And she’s like, OK neither are we.”pic.twitter.com/0pZl3dL01D — Michael P Senger (@michaelpsenger) June 2, 2023

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to select Cohen to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing three people with direct knowledge of the situation.

Biden’s formal announcement is expected in the coming weeks, according to the report.

Did you know it’s #WorldMaskWeek? Face coverings are one of our strongest tools to slow the spread of #COVID19 in our communities… and like my Dr. Fauci mask, they can be fun too! Join me in masking up this week & beyond – every time you leave the house. pic.twitter.com/CCTf7Ngj5e — Mandy Cohen (@DrMandyCohen) August 13, 2020

When appointed, Cohen will replace Rochelle Walensky, who is stepping down on June 30 as head of the public health agency that played a leading role in the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Meanwhile, multiple scandal continue to plague the CDC, exposing the agency as a hotbed of far-left activists and globalist pawns.

Footage has surfaced of a top Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) official saying that the elites should “get rid of of all the whites in the United States” and replace them with immigrants to reduce the number of people who refuse vaccines.

Dr. Carol Baker was caught on film describing what she calls a “solution” during the “Achieving Childhood Vaccine Success in the U.S.” panel discussion sponsored by the National Meningitis Association in New York City.

WATCH: CDC Boss Says Government Should “Get Rid of All the White People In America Who Refuse Vaccines”

Is anyone really surprised that a Bill Gates-connected CDC official is openly suggesting depopulating America of white people who don’t cooperate with the elite’s vaccine agenda?