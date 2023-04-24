Trans Activist Threatens Women Who Try To Stop ‘Her’ Using Their Bathrooms

A trans TikToker who identifies as a woman has warned people not to try and stop ‘her’ from using female restrooms, saying if they do ‘it will be the last mistake they ever make’.

The biological male, who goes by the name Tara Jay, made the controversial statement in a viral video that was circulating the internet last week.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

In the now-deleted clip that was shared with 2,400 followers on TikTok, Jay also went on to urge others to purchase guns, saying ‘this is a call to arms’.

The Mail Online reports: Jay also urged other transgender and LGBTQ people to buy guns for their own safety.

‘If you back a wild animal into a corner, they’re going to become a dangerous animal,’ she said.

‘So if you want to die on that hill of yours, of righteousness and moral majoriiry, then you go right ahead.

‘I dare you to try and stop me from going into the women’s bathroom. It will be the last mistake you ever make.’

‘Tara’ who identifies as a lesbian issues threatening message to women:



“If you back a wild animal into a corner, they are going to become a dangerous animal…I dare you to try and stop me from going into a women’s bathroom”



pic.twitter.com/XXcfZ3FLHn — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 20, 2023

Jay added: ‘This is a call to action.

‘Arm up. Go out buy a gun, learn how to use it.’

Her remarks were recorded after the March 27 murder of six people by a transgender woman at a Nashville Christian school, and sparked anger online.

The video has since been taken down.

Jay responded to the controversy in one of several videos, taunting social media platforms.

‘I don’t care if I lose this account. Report it all you want … I’m still going to use women’s restrooms and women’s locker rooms,’ she said.

The video circulated the same day House Republicans unanimously passed a bill protecting women’s sports by preventing biological men from competing against them.

The clip was spotted by Oli London, a British K-Pop singer who lived as a Korean woman before ‘de-transitioning’ and writing a book.

London told Fox News that Jay was ‘threatening women’s safety’ with the remarks.

‘This is just another example of a biological man feeling emboldened to invade women’s spaces in the name of ‘self-identity’ and threatening women’s safety without any fear of repercussions,’ said London.

He said Jay’s argument has ‘sadly has become all too common across society.’

‘In today’s America, people like this man, who identifies as a Poly Trans Lesbian, are encouraged to do this and praised as ‘stunning and brave’ for entering women’s spaces.

‘Anyone that calls out men like this are immediately deemed ‘transphobic’ and ‘hateful bigots’.

‘This is a harmful narrative, but sadly has become all too common across society.

‘We cannot continue to allow women to be endangered by men like this in the name of gender ideology. Enough is enough, protect women’s spaces.’

Jay’s controversial remarks are just the latest front in the battle over transgender rights.