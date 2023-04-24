BBC Radio Broadcast Interrupted As Presenter Suffers Heart Problem Live On Air

A BBC radio broadcast came to a sudden halt after the presenter started to suffer with heart problems live on air.

David Fitzgerald had been presenting on BBC Radio Devon for half an hour before suffering “heart issues” on April 13.

According to the Daily Star: His colleague Michael Chequer announced: “It is Thursday morning, Michael Chequer in for David Fitzgerald who is feeling a little under the weather.

“He has left the studio to get himself checked out. He is absolutely fine, we will keep you updated and let you know. He will be back with you ASAP.”

Later, David shared a health update with his fans via Facebook and reassured he was doing better after being taken to Derriford Hospital.

He wrote: “Just a little heart issue this morning, on the radio… thank you Derriford.”

The radio host also shared a snap of himself from his hospital bed, looking surprisingly cheery while hooked up to several machines.

David shared a photo from his hospital bed

David’s fans raced to the comments to share their well wishes and hopes of a speedy recovery.

“Take care Fitz. All the very best to you for a speedy recovery,” shared one person.

“Get better soon fitz,” added a second as another commented: “So sorry to hear that take care of yourself get well soon.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “Fitz is recovering well at home and is hoping to be back on air soon.”