Bill Gates Pumps Millions Into Legalizing Pedophilia: ‘Kids Are Sexual Beings’

Globalist billionaire Bill Gates has been exposed pumping tens of millions of dollars into the campaign to remove the age of consent around the world, arguing that children are “sexual beings”, and essentially making young children fair game at the hands of pedophiles.

Bill Gates comes from a long line of eugenicists and his father Bill Gates Sr. served on the board of Planned Parenthood. Now Bill Gates has been exposed funding the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), a group that is also campaigning for kids to be sexualized from an early age.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The IPPF was originally created by Planned Parenthood’s original founder, Margaret Sanger, a eugenicist and proponent of depopulation, in the 1950s.

This group has been operating in the shadows for years, influencing governments and educational institutions, and it’s time to bring their activities into the light.

Before we begin, make sure to subscribe to the channel and join the People’s Voice Locals Community to support the channel and gain access to uncensored and exclusive content.

So what is it exactly about removing the age of consent around the world and decriminalizing sex with children that Bill Gates, Jeffrey Epstein’s old friend, finds so appealing?

Gates has pumped $80 million into the IPPF in recent years as they continue the push to convince the world that children are “sexual beings” and it’s unfair to deny them their right to experience sex.

Bear in mind, the only lesson Gates said he could draw from the notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s demise is that “we have to be more careful.”

Watch:

Does Gates have our children’s best interests at heart? It’s highly doubtful considering he can’t stop smirking whenever he talks about children dying.

In 2017, Gates’ IPPF released a toolkit which provided a revealing insight into their depraved agenda and demonstrated exactly how they are attempting to teach sex education to children around the world.

The shocking toolkit was first flagged by Nicole Solas of the Independent Women’s Forum.

Planned Parenthood has a toolkit for schools to teach kids ages 10 and under that prostitution is normal interpersonal relationship.



That's Comprehensive Sex Education.



See toolkit: https://t.co/7vQB4VMLNS pic.twitter.com/QY58M6rxsU — Nicole Solas Domestic Terrorist! (@Nicoletta0602) April 16, 2023

According to the IPPF, children under 10 must be taught that they were “born sexual” and they should know that sex comes in many forms, including prostitution.

“Sexual activity may be part of different types of relationships, including dating, marriage, or commercial sex work, among others.”

The toolkit said that children under 10 should also be told: “As you grow up, you might start to be interested in people with diverse gender identities.”

“[S]ex positivity acknowledges that human beings, including adolescents and young people, are autonomous sexual beings,” the NGO adds.

But it gets even worse. According to Bill Gates’ IPPF, educators must have an “Understanding of young people as sexual beings” because “[A]ll people are sexual beings with sexual rights, regardless of their age.”

As a consequence of this twisted logic, the IPPF is arguing that we must remove the age of consent, as a matter of urgency, around the world.

Young children must have “the right to say yes or no to sex; the right to express sexuality, including the right to seek pleasure; the right to enjoy bodily autonomy…”

And Bill Gates can’t stop quietly donating huge sums to this organization that is obsessed with the sexuality of children.

Should we be surprised? Or is Gates hiding in plain site? After all, this is the man whose wife divorced him because he refused to end his friendship with the most notorious pedophile of our era.

Bill Gates’ support for IPPF wouldn’t be such a problem if the organization didn’t wield significant influence on global sex education, comprising 120 independent organizations in over 146 countries.

The globalist elite have been working behind the scenes for decades to construct the reality we are living in right now and Bill Gates is not the only member of the elite working to remove the age of consent around the world and decriminalize sex with children.

The World Economic Forum in Davos has made it a central tenet of their evil agenda and they are using their leverage with corrupt and infiltrated governments to create a world that is not safe for our children.

Here at the People’s Voice we will continue reporting on the crimes of the elite and exposing their dark occult agenda. But we need your help. Share this video with anyone who needs the information and subscribe to the channel to stay up to date with our news reports. To support the channel, join the People’s Voice Locals community. I hope to see you there.

WATCH: