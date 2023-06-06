Mayor Eric Adams Orders New Yorkers To Let Illegals Sleep in Their Homes

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has ordered residents to open their homes to illegal aliens and allow them to sleep on the sofa or in any spare bedrooms they may have.

Since 2022, over 72,000 illegals have arrived in New York, the majority of which remain in the city’s shelter system, which now includes hotel rooms, homeless shelters, and a former jail paid for by local residents.

On Monday, while announcing that the city will begin housing about 1,000 illegal aliens in 50 churches, Adams ordered New Yorkers to begin housing the migrants in their homes.

Breitbart.com reports: “It is my vision to take the next step to this faith-based locales and then move to private residences,” Adams said:

There are residents who are suffering right now because of economic challenges; they have spare rooms, they have locales, and if we can find a way…we can take that $4.2 billion, $4.3 billion maybe, now, that we potentially have to spend, and we can put it back into the pockets of everyday New Yorkers, everyday houses of worship instead of putting it in the pockets of corporations. [Emphasis added]

Adams said illegal immigration to New York City, which costs New Yorkers about $5 million every day, “is not sustainable,” but instead of stopping the inflow, he suggested again that the federal government more quickly provide work permits to border crossers and illegal aliens.

“I don’t want anyone to believe that this is sustainable. We need work permits; we need a decompression strategy; we need real immigration reform,” Adams said.

