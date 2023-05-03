Putin Vows To ‘Liquidate’ Zelensky and His ‘Clique of Terrorists’ Following Kremlin Assassination Attempt

Russia has no options other than the “liquidation” of Ukrainian President Volydymr Zelensky and his “clique of terrorists”, according to former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev who spoke on behalf of President Putin who survived an assassination attempt overnight.

Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, slammed the Kiev regime’s attack on the Kremlin and said “After today’s terrorist attack, there are no options left other than the physical elimination of Zelensky and his clique.”

Writing on his Telegram channel, Medvedev said Zelensky will be dealt with by Russian forces the same way they disposed of Adolf Hitler. Zelensky, according to Medvedev, “is not even needed for signing an instrument of unconditional surrender.”

“Hitler, as is known, did not sign it either. There will always be some substitute,” Medvedev wrote.

Earlier, Putin’s press service said that the Kiev regime had used drones to attack the Kremlin residence of the Russian president last night. Two drones were targeted at the Kremlin. The Russian military and special services promptly put them out of order.

Putin was not harmed and kept working in accordance with his usual schedule.

Russia sees this as a terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the Russian president. The Kremlin reserves the right to retaliate at the right moment and the way it finds appropriate.