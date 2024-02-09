Putin Tells Carlson That CIA Blew Up Nord Stream Pipeline

During his recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States had “for sure” blown up the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic sea.

The allegationcomes just days the inconclusive report of the Swedish investigation into the blast.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Without giving corroborating evidence, Putin said the US had both the motivation and the means to blow up the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

Breitbart reports: When probed for further details, such as “evidence” for the claim by Carlson, and even in response to the suggestion proving who blew up Nord Stream might constitute a “propaganda victory” for Moscow, Putin refused to be drawn. He replied: “, I won’t get into details, but people always say in such cases, look for someone who is interested. But in this case, we should not only look for someone who is interested, but also for someone who has capabilities, because there may be many people interested, but not all of them are capable of sinking to the bottom of the Baltic Sea and carrying out this explosion.”

Asked why he wouldn’t give up what he knew on what Tucker called “the biggest act of industrial terrorism ever”, Putin shrugged off the question by stating it was pointless trying to go toe-to-toe with the U.S. on the “war of propaganda” because Washington “controls all the world’s media”, so Moscow couldn’t hope to compete. “It’s clear to the whole world what happened” to Nord Stream, said Putin, so elaborating any further would not be cost-effective.

While light on new information, the exchange on Nord Stream did at least allow one of the few moments of light relief during the otherwise staid interview, with Putin accusing Tucker personally — either by design or misinterpretation — of having blown up the pipeline. Both men laughed as he attempted to reply, and Tucker riposted: ” I was busy that day. I did not blow up Nord Stream. Thank you though!”.

“The CIA has no such alibi” for the day the pipeline was destroyed, was Putin’s rejoinder, one of several occasions over the course of the interview Putin namechecked the U.S. spy agency. Bizarrely, the former KGB agent appeared to rib Carlson over the fact he had applied to join the CIA after college, but had apparently been turned down.

The interview exchange over Nord Stream came just days after Sweden ended its official pipeline destruction investigation without managing to come to a conclusion on who blew up the infrastructure.

As reported, the fact Sweden managed to come to no conclusion has raised some questions. Kenneth Øhlenschlæger Buhl of the Royal Danish Defense College suggested the decision to not point fingers may indicate “there could have been some kind of a political involvement”, in other words a cover-up.

Øhlenschlæger Buhl continued; “There might be a good reason for not going out with a conclusion… Sweden stands in a sensitive position as it wants to join NATO and may not want to rock the boat further.”