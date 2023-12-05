Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Reveals He Is Not Allowed To Speak About Supporting Trump

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has revealed that if he speaks publicly about his support for former President Trump in the 2024 election, he will be blacklisted in Tinseltown.

During a recent interview with the BBC, reporter Justin Webb asked Grammer, “I gotta ask you about politics before we finish, you mentioned Roseanne early on who had a great comeback, but also was a Trump supporter. You are, at least you were, a Trump supporter. I’m fascinated to know if you still are.”

“I am, and I’ll let that be the end of it,” Grammer curtly responded.

In a post script, Webb explained that Grammer was happy to expand on his comments, but executives at Paramount+, which is airing the re-booted series of Frasier, did not allow it.

Indeed, it appears that Grammer did speak about why he continues to support Trump, but that the BBC were ordered to edit it out.

“That was the end of it. I have to say actually Kelsey Grammer himself was perfectly happy to go on talking about it,” Webb noted, adding “The Paramount+ PR people, less happy that he talked about it at some length.”

“They decided that we’d had plenty of time for our interview,” Webb continued, further noting that Grammer was “absolutely perfectly happy to talk about why he supported Donald Trump and still does in the coming election.”

Listen:

As Frasier would say “I’m listening,” but apparently we are not allowed to hear what he’s saying because it’s wrongthink.