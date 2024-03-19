Buckingham Palace Deny Reports That King Charles Is Dead After ‘Announcement’ By Russian Media

Buckingham Palace has been forced to issue a statement confirming that King Charles III is still alive after Russian media announced on Monday that the British monarch had died.

The Russian statement, dated March 18 and featuring the seal of the British monarch’s official London residence, said: “The following announcement is made by royal communications. The King passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.”

Despite denying the Kings death, the press surrounded Buckingham Palace.

The Mail Online reports: A host of Russian news sites and their associated social media accounts reported earlier today that the King had died aged 75 as a result of cancer complications, citing unnamed ‘media’ sources in an inexplicable stream of posts.

It came as an image of a clearly fake statement from ‘Buckingham Palace’ reporting Charles’ ‘unexpected death’ was circulated on social media.

‘King Charles III of Great Britain has died at the age of 75, according to media reports,’ Russian newswire Sputnik reported.

‘There is no information about this on the royal family website or in the British media.’

Minutes later their stories were updated after they were forced to climb down following reports the King was in fact not dead.

The British embassy in Moscow then furiously posted on X: ‘Reports of the death of King Charles III of Great Britain are fake!’

The British Embassy in Kiev followed soon after with a statement that read: ‘We would like to inform you that the news about the death of King Charles III is fake.’

🇬🇧 We would like to inform you that the news about the death of King Charles III is fake. pic.twitter.com/Ilg2GZn0mo — UK in Ukraine 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@UKinUkraine) March 18, 2024

Several prominent outlets reported the bogus news but it was not immediately clear whether they had made an error or whether Vladimir Putin’s propaganda machine was directly behind it.

The sick stunt involving the monarch followed criticism in Britain and other Western countries of Vladimir Putin’s election ‘victory’ in a ‘rigged’ presidential election.

The British embassy’s Telegram channel posted a notice in Russian to stress the reports were fake.

‘Reports about the death of King Charles III of Great Britain are fake,’ said the announcement, shortly after the British Embassy in Ukraine issued a similar message.

The British Royal family seem to be having a hard time with ‘conspiracy theories’ at the moment.