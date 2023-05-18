Durham Report: ‘FBI Must Be Abolished Immediately’

Special Counsel John Durham’s report has revealed that the FBI is a den of traitors and criminals who will initiate a coup against a sitting president on behalf of the Democratic Party.

According to journalist John Nolte, following the release of Durham’s bombshell report, the FBI must be disbanded immediately as it is no longer fit for purpose.

Nolte writes:

No one will be punished. Instead, Jake Tapper (D-Election Meddler) will continue to shave Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-Liar) back live on CNN. Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey will continue to have a hundred-million-dollar miniseries produced to celebrate his integrity.

Nole also points out why the FBI continues to exist in its current form, and how it’s able to do so:

The godless left and its media enablers are only about one thing: obtaining and holding power, which means that anything that has to be done to meet that goal is moral. Opening the border to mass deaths, drug runners, and sex trafficking is moral. Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, the CIA, FBI, and corporate media conspiring to manufacture a hoax is moral. The destruction of America’s cities is moral. Murdering a healthy baby that survived an abortion attempt is moral. Destroying children with gay porn, adult sexualization, and permanent mutilating surgeries is moral. Spying on a presidential campaign using rigged warrants is moral.

“The FBI is a cancer that must be removed. Nothing will be done to hold the FBI accountable in D.C., so whatever is possible at the local level should and must be done,” Nolte states.

“The FBI sought to remove a duly elected president. Never forget that; I do not want to hear about the ‘good ones.’ The ‘good ones’ would resign.”

Naturalnews.com reports: Nolte is far from the only one who believes the FBI ought to go away in its current form.

“The Russia-collusion hoax was concocted and brought to life only because the most powerful people in the U.S. intelligence and law enforcement community wanted an excuse to weaponize the federal government against Donald Trump,” explained John Daniel Davidson in The Federalist. “They didn’t want him to be president, simple as that. It didn’t matter to them what voters wanted; they thought they knew better. So they felt any abuse of power was justified in preventing Trump from winning the White House.”

Davidson noted further, “It means, too, that it would be better if we had no FBI at all than the corrupt agency we have now, which sees fit to traffic in actual disinformation, spread conspiracy theories, and throttle the democratic process whenever a candidate comes along who threatens the status quo. That’s the real lesson of the Durham report, and we ignore it at our peril.”

“The big takeaway from the report is that the Obama-era FBI launched a full investigation of the Trump campaign, codenamed Crossfire Hurricane, in the summer of 2016 despite having zero evidence of any collusion between Trump and Russia.”

He added, “Not only that, but officials at the highest levels of the U.S. government, including President Obama, knew that the entire false narrative that Trump was colluding with Moscow was completely made up by the Clinton campaign in an effort to weaponize the federal government against Trump and distract from Hillary Clinton’s own email server scandal.”

The FBI has outlived its usefulness because the agency has been turned into the federal government’s political enforcer by the leftist deep state.