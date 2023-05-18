Johnny Depp Quits Hollywood: ‘F*ck Your Cancel Culture’

Johnny Depp has announced that he is quitting Hollywood due to its ‘woke’ agenda and toxic culture of cancelling anybody who goes against the mainstream narrative.
Appearing in Cannes to promote his first movie since he was vindicated in a defamation lawsuit against his woke far-left ex-wife, Depp spoke about turning his back on Hollywood, refusing to “fall into line” to avoid being cancelled and how hateful and deceitful the mainstream media is.
Following the premiere of his new movie “Jeanne du Barry,” Depp received a seven-minute standing ovation from those attending the estival.
Summit.news reports: However, it was Depp’s comments to reporters that peaked the interest of many.
When he was asked if he felt betrayed for being “boycotted” by Hollywood, Depp highlighted how the concept of innocent until proven guilty has simply been tossed aside.
“When you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that is merely a function of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yes you feel boycotted,” he responded.
Depp continued, “Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But I don’t feel boycotted because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t feel much further need for Hollywood — I don’t know about you.”
He then addressed the reality of cancel culture, noting “It’s a very strange, funny time where everybody would love to be able to be themselves. But they can’t. Because they must ‘fall in line’ with the person in front of them.”
“You wanna live that kind of life, I wish you the best,” Depp said, adding “I’ll be on the other side somewhere.”
Watch:
Depp further addressed those who are referring to his latest work as a “comeback”, noting “I keep wondering about the word ‘comeback,’ because I didn’t go anywhere. I live about 45 minutes away … I’ve been sitting around. ‘Comeback’ is almost like I’m going to come out and do a tap dance — dance my best and hope you approve,” adding “they use it as a kind of catchphrase. ‘he’s making a comeback.’”
Depp also slammed the media, noting “The majority of you who have been reading for the last five or six years, with regards to me and my life — the majority of what you’ve read is fantastically, horrifically written fiction.”
He continued, “The fact is, we’re here to talk about the film. But it’s like asking the question, ‘How are you doing?’ But what’s underneath in the subtext is, ‘God, I hate you.’ That’s the sort of media thing.”
“All the stuff that you can stuff your shoes with – or line your parrot cage with — I mean it’s boring, isn’t it? Aren’t you guys sick of it by now? It’s weird,” Depp urged.
Watch:
It’s refreshing to hear a talented artist saying what they really think, rather than acting completely fake and repeating/advocating for ‘the current thing’ in order to keep themselves elevated at the top of the vacuous entertainment industry scrum.
The full press conference is below:
