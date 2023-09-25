MPs Who Say ‘Women Can Have A Penis’ To Be Named & Shamed Ahead Of General Election

September 25, 2023 Niamh Harris News, UK 0
MPs in house of commons
British MPs who believe women have a penis are to be named and shamed ahead of the general election

A new website will allow voters to find out whether or not their MP thinks that women must be born female

The trans debate is most liely going to be one of the fiercest battlegrounds of the 2024 general election, with many MPs (especially on the Left) a bit confused over the definition of a woman.

But now, a campaign group will be asking all MPs: “What is a woman?”, with their responses uploaded online for the public to see.

GBNews reports: The group plans to encounter MPs and parliamentary candidates at hustings and even by knocking on their front doors.

The responses – which will be uploaded onto a soon-to-be launched website – will allow voters to find out their MP’s stance on trans issues, the Telegraph reports

By answering the questions, the MPs will disclose their views on what constitutes a woman: whether they think that biological sex cannot be changed, or whether they believe that transgender women count as females too.

MPs on the left are not united on what the definition of a woman is.

Keir Starmer said that “99.9 per cent of women… haven’t got a penis” whilst Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said women could “quite clearly” have a penis.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said: “A woman, when it comes to biology and sex, is an adult girl… trans women can also be women as well.”

On the right, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has stated that a “woman is an adult human female”.The campaign’s ambassador and former Olympic swimmer, Sharon Davies MBE, said the group wanted to help voters “know if their MP will stand up for women”.The group, who claims to be apolitical, said that they are posing the question and publishing the answers in order to achieve “transparency and honesty”.

