Heart Attacks In Fully-Vaccinated Australia Hit ‘Highest Level Ever Recorded,’ Doctors Baffled

Cardiac arrests are at the “highest level ever recorded” in Australia as the nation grapples with the disastrous effects of the government mandated Covid vaccination roll-out.

Due to a series of harsh government mandates, 96.25% of Australians have received at least one Covid dose, with many people submitting to five or six booster shots in recent years.

However, doctors remain baffled as to what could possibly be causing the sudden spike in massive heart attacks, including in children, that has gripped the nation following the pandemic.

The situation has become so dire that health officials have launched a “critical awareness campaign.” Watch:

BREAKING: Cardiac arrest events in Victoria, Australia are now at the highest level ever recorded.



Since the vaccine rollout, the number of athletes dropping dead from heart problems has soared to unprecedented levels.

Scientists have begun citing an obscure study that claims “being too happy” can cause sudden heart attacks in otherwise healthy individuals – among many other bizarre explanations that do not make sense.

Unfortunately, cardiac arrests are not the only consequence of the jabs. Rates of cancer, including rare turbo cancers, have also skyrocketed.

Do you remember the YouTube and TikTok influencers who shilled the experimental Covid-19 vaccines to their followers during the pandemic? Most of them received payments from the government and pharmaceutical companies to sway their followers into supporting the vaccine roll-out.

YouTube and other social media influencers were instrumental in spreading the mass formation psychosis that, as stated by Dr. John Malone, resulted in a significant portion of the population being essentially hypnotized into following the draconian Covid measures.

Fast forward a couple of years and karma is striking down those same YouTubers who took the jab and cashed in on Big Pharma money. Hundreds of these young and healthy YouTube influencers are now being diagnosed with cancer – and many of them have admitted they are suffering from rare and aggressive turbo cancers. Watch: