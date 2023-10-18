Nikki Haley Says It’s Time To Import 1 Million Refugees From Gaza

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has endorsed globalist plans to import up to one million Islamic refugees from Gaza following the outbreak of war with Israel.

According to Haley, who appeared on CNN’s State of the Union yesterday, America must be the country to open its doors and provide Gazans with a safe haven so they can be free from terrorism.

“There are so many of these people who want to be free from this terrorist rule,” said Haley. “They want to be free from all of that.”

Former President Trump has made it clear that Gazans will not be welcome in the US when he returns to the Oval Office.

Speaking to supporters in Iowa, the former president said that when he is re-elected, he will immediately begin “ideological screening” for all immigrants and bar those who sympathize with Hamas and Muslim extremists. The war between Israel and Hamas has sparked what is now the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead.

Meanwhile, the King of Jordan has announced his unequivocal position. No refugees from Gaza in Jordan or Egypt. Why? Because they will cause problems in society.