London Mayor Signs Order Forcing Londoners To Adopt ‘Planetary Health Diet’ By 2030

London mayor Sadiq Khan has signed up Londoners to the World Economic Forum’s “Planetary Health Diet” in which individual calories will be cut to WW2 levels and meat will be priced out of ordinary people’s budgets and reserved for the elite.

The Planetary Health Diet (PHD), which Khan has pledged to force upon the people of London by 2030, is predominantly a vegetarian plan and is intended to provide a “balanced, nutritional” and “climate-friendly” diet for all 10 billion people around the world.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

But it gets even worse. Through the C40 group of 100 city mayors, Khan additionally signed up to the ‘Good Food Cities Accelerator’. This committed a sub-set of 14 cities around the world to work with residents, businesses, public institutions and other organizations “to develop a joint strategy for implementing these measures by 2030”.

Of course, at one level the idea that an increasingly despised Khan will “work” with Londoners to trash traditional diets in favor of ones based almost exclusively on grains and vegetables is laughable. But then 15 years ago, so was the idea that older cars owned by the less well-off would be forced from the roads by a Labour mayor under the guise of a so-called climate emergency.

Daily Sceptic reports: As always, it is a good idea to look at what the global elites are writing and planning, often in plain sight. The PHD is the work of EAT, a non-profit, green activist operation that says it is dedicated to transforming the global food system to mitigate climate change.

To pursue its aims, it has a number of partners including the Stockholm Resilience Centre and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research. Needless to say, the show is funded by numerous foundations channeling money, often described as philanthropic, to fund ways to control rather than gain outright ownership of the means of production. Often described as ‘stakeholder capitalism’, the money buys influence, if not effective control, over wide swathes of industry, politics, media, academia and science.

EAT is based in Oslo and was founded by the Stordalen Foundation, Welcome Trust and the Stockholm Resilience Centre (SRC). The founder and Executive Chair is Dr. Gunhild Stordalen, who is reported to be linking “climate, health and sustainability issues across sectors to transform the global food system”. She is said to advise the World Economic Forum, and was named a ‘Young Global Leader’ by the Davos operation in 2015. In 2011, with her former husband she established the Stordalen Foundation, which went on to start the EAT Initiative with Johan Rockstrom and the SRC.

SRC is chaired by Johan Rockstrom from the Potsdam Institute and he is the activist’s activist. No climate scare seems too outrageous for him to promote. In May 2021 he told the Guardian that a Potsdam climate model showed that warming on Earth had not passed 2°C over the last three million years, a claim easily debunked by recent historical scientific evidence.

TRENDING: IDF Insider: Israel Attack Was ‘False Flag’ To Start ‘Holy War’ and Usher In ‘One World Government’

SRC has a long list of foundation funders comprising individuals such as Wallenberg, Walton and Packard, corporates such as L’Oreal and Ikea, and Government institution’s including the European Commission and the British Foreign Office.

Next year will see the publication of EAT-Lancet 2.0, hoping to build on the findings of the first publication and “accelerate” the 2030 agenda. To help this along, there will be new elements such as a greater focus on diversity, food justice and something called “social food system goals”. In addition to the work of the Commission, a 12-month global consultation will be conducted, “with the aim of increasing local legitimacy, buy-in and adoption of the Commission’s recommendations”. Use of IPCC-like modelling is promised to evaluate “multiple transition pathways to healthy, sustainable and equitable food futures”.

Whether any of this will actually survive a direct democratic vote is of course the key question. Citizens in New Zealand have just turfed out a green, anti-farmer administration, the Dutch Government hangs by a thread following a local war on the agricultural sector, while Irish rural voters are unhappy about plans to decimate beef herds. And as we have shown in past articles on the The People’s Voice, one group of eco-extremists trying to turn the world vegetarian is going to conflict with another attempting to re-wild the planet, and another banning nitrogen fertilizer and cutting crop yields by half, and another planting vast monoculture acres for bio-fuels, and another growing building materials for future mud and grass hut housing… to be continued.