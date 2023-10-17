Bill Gates Tells Bare-Faced Lie To World, Claims He Never Told People To Wear Masks

Fact checked
October 17, 2023 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Globalist billionaire and unelected world health czar Bill Gates has been caught telling a bare-faced lie to the entire world, claiming that he did not tell people to wear masks during the Covid pandemic and forced lockdowns.

“I don’t remember talking about masks at all,” Gates said during a recent interview while laughing at his interviewer for wearing a “large mask” and “going overboard” during the pandemic.

In reality, Gates could not stop talking about masks. At one stage during the pandemic he even tried to shame people into wearing them, saying that “I just don’t think wearing a mask is such a deep inconvenience. I mean, we ask people to wear pants. Why was this politicized?” Watch:

JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!

Perhaps Bill Gates should Google “Bill Gates says masks.” There are only 2.6 million results.

Despite Gates’ attempt to rewrite history, in reality he urged world governments to punish online users who opposed masks and vaccine mandates.

The globalist billionaire lamented the rise of so-called “mask hesitancy” and “vaccine hesitancy” among those who choose not to don the coverings or subject themselves to the experimental shots.

Instead of relying on social media to regulate “what stuff should circulate” online regarding scientific discussions on medicine and COVID shots, Gates declared that governments needed to “step up” to control censorship of online media after criticizing platforms like Facebook for being “a little slow” to bring down the hammer.

What is next? Bill Gates saying “I can’t remember killing and maiming millions of people with my vaccines”? Or Gates saying “I can’t remember saying the world needed to be depopulated”?

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at The People's Voice. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@thepeoplesvoice.tv
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)