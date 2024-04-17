Top 100 ‘Conspiracy Theories’ That Became ‘Conspiracy Facts’

Whenever the establishment uses the term “conspiracy theory” and order the mainstream media to smear anybody daring to ask questions about an issue, there is a very high chance the issue they are talking about will later be confirmed as a conspiracy fact.
After all, the term “conspiracy theory” was coined by the CIA to smear anybody who dared to ask questions about the official narrative surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
This non-comprehensive list of 100 confirmed conspiracy facts shows why we have a DUTY to be skeptical and critical of our governments, corporations and other large institutions. Via AMG:
1. 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing- FBI closed an investigation into a KKK-organised church bombing in 1963 that killed 4 children, and despite knowing the guilty parties, they refused to share information with police and blocked them from being charged with federal crimes until 1977.
2. Acteal Massacre- 45 indigenous people who were part of nonviolent anti-government activist groups praying in Mexico are shot by paramilitaries in 1997, with it being revealed in 2020 that the Mexican government was responsible for the massacre.
3. Albanian Subversion- USA and UK try to overthrow government of Albania using ex-Nazis, fascists and anti-communists from 1949 to 1953.
4. Andre Cools- Belgian socialist politician was shot and killed in 1991, exposing massive corruption in the two major socialist parties of Belgium.
5. Angolagate- French government secretly buying weapons from Central Europe and selling them to Angola during a civil war in the 1990s in exchange for oil.
6. Aseveliakseli (Finnish Wikipedia) – CIA funds political parties in Finland throughout the Cold War.
7. Ballets Roses- Politicians in 1950s France attended ballets by teenage girls that ended in orgies.
8. Battalion 3-16- CIA trained army batallion in Honduras responsible for killing and kidnapping political enemies in the 1980s
9. Belgian stay-behind-network- Belgian deep state linked to neo-Nazis and terrorism.
10. Betty Van Patten- Black Panther Party bookkeeper found murdered in 1974, likely by the Party.
11. Bleed India with a Thousand Cuts- Pakistan covertly funding terrorism and insurgencies in India to undermine the state.
12. Bob Denard- French soldier and mercenary who overthrew and attacked multiple African governments during the Cold War. Related to Francafrique.
13. Bhanwari Devi- Indian midwife who slept with multiple high-ranking politicians killed after trying to blackmail them in 2011.
14. Cannes and Nice attacks- Rare example of a non-state and non-corporate conspiracy on this list, neo-nazis bombed immigrant hostels in France in 1988 and attempted to frame the French Jewish community in order to provoke a race war between French Jews and French Arabs.
15. Chicago Seven- Arrest of 8 left-wing political organisers in Chicago following a riot started by police. Trial involved jury tampering, a biased judge, gagging and chaining a defendant, wiretapping and ignoring key witnesses.
16. Chico Mendes- Brazilian union leader, environmentalist and indigenous rights activists murdered by wealthy landowners in 1986.
17. CIA activities in Laos- From 1964 to 1973, the CIA dropped 270 million bombs on Laos. Feel free to do the terrifying math on that and calculate bombs dropped per month, week, day and hour. They also got involved in drug trafficking!
18. Corruption in Mauritius- So bad it needs its own article, covering 27 events since 1979 to 2020 from simple bribery networks to murder of political activists.
19. Craig Williamson- Spy who carried out terrorist attacks and assassinations for the South African government in the 1980s.
20. Chuka Massacre- British soldiers killed 20 unarmed civilians, including 1 child, in Kenya in 1953. Military investigation findings are never made public, the government initially denies the massacre and there are massive obstructions of justice.
21. Coniston Massacre- Australian police and vigilantes kill between 31 and 200 people in a single massacre in 1928. The government attempts to minimise wrongdoing by the police in the eyes of the public.
22. Daniel Morgan- Private investigator investigating police corruption murdered with an axe in a pub car park in London in 1987.
23. Daphne Caruana Galizia- Maltese journalist who exposed political and corporate corruption despite being arrested multiple times and threatened with libel, she was eventually killed in a car bombing.
24. Dikko Affair- Nigeria and Israel tried to kidnap a Nigerian ex-government man in London… in 1984. You gotta admire intelligence agencies for their humour sometimes.
25. Dioxin Affair- Belgian government covers up contaminated meat and eggs being sold throughout the country.
26. Dirty Thirty- At least 35 NYPD cops were involved in drug trafficking until being caught in the 1990s.
27. Eileen Sarmenta and Allan Gomez- Two Filipino university student murdered and raped by a corrupt mayor in 1993.
28. Enrico Mattei- powerful Italian civil servant who built the state-run oil industry killed by a plane bombing by an unknown group.
29. FBI-MLK Suicide Letter- FBI tried to make MLK kill himself in 1964.
30. FIFA Corruption Case- Senior members of FIFA engaged in fraud and money laundering.
31. Filiberto Ojeda Rios- FBI agents kill Puerto Rican revolutionary and fugitive in a shootou in 2005. The shootout broke local laws and the FBI used military-grade weapons against a civilian, blocked medical personnel from the area and delayed access for Puerto Rican forensic scientists investigating the crime scene.
32. Francafrique- System of political, military and financial power that France uses to retain power over former African colonies.
33. Fred Hampton- Him and another Black Panther Party member were murdered in a raid on his apartment, police lied about what happened during the shootout, claiming they were far more threatened than forensics indicated they were.
34. French Connection- Massive criminal scheme from the 1940s to the 1970s of transporting opium from Turkey to France, where it was made into heroin and then shipped to the USA. It operated under the protection of the CIA in exchange for the mafia bullying political enemies of the USA in France.
35. Gerald Bull- Canadian weapons engineer who wanted to make a gun so powerful the Iraqi government could launch things into space. Shot outside his apartment in Belgium in 1990, although officially unsolved, Israel and Iran are the main suspects. Although the USA, UK, Chile, Syria, Iraq and South Africa are all suspects.
36. Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist- presented without comment.
37. Guns for Antigua- The government of Antigua and Barbuda bought Israeli weapons using US money and secretly gave them to Colombian drug cartels throughout the 1980s.
38. Gustafen Lake standoff- Standoff between indigenous protesters and Canadian police in 1995, Canadian government leads a smear campaign and plants an IED.
39. Iguala Mass Kidnapping- Mexican police, working with cartels, kidnap 43 student activists from a teachers college in 2014. They are still missing to this day.
40. Jackson State Killings- In 1970 police confront a violent (throwing rocks and molotovs) anti-war protest and attack, killing 2 people and injuring 12, including shooting people fleeing. They lied and claimed they were under attack by anti-war snipers. (+ Orangeburg Massacre + Kent State Shootings)
41. Jan Kuciak- Slovakian journalist and his wife are murdered by hitmen in 2018 hired by a company after he investigated tax evasion by said company.
42. Jean Seberg- FBI conducts a smear campaign against a Black Panther Party supporter, claiming she was impregnated by a Black Panther Party member, the harassment became so severe the stress led her to miscarry and commit suicide in 1979.
43. Jeffrey Epstein- you know this one, even if you believe he killed himself he did set up a conspiracy.
44. Juanita Nielsen- Journalist in Sydney, Australia disappears after investigating and doing activism against the Mafia and police corruption in 1975.
45. Kafr Qasim Massacre- Israeli Police murder 48 people including 23 children who were returning from work and school since they violated a recently placed curfew of which they were unaware had been created. This was in 1956 and an apology was only given in 2007.
46. Karel Van Noppen- Government health inspector in Belgium shot in 1995 after exposing law violations in the meat industry.
47. Kashmir Princess- Plane going from India to Indonesia carrying a notable Chinese politician in 1955. It was blown up by an unknown group, although presumably the KMT. It also failed to kill the politician who missed the flight for medical reasons.
48. Koki Ishii- Japanese Politician murdered in 2002 after investigating government corruption, embezzlement and tax evasion by major Japanese corporations. He is killed by a Yakuza member in suspicious circumstances, his suitcase had documents removed from it after the murder and his diary went missing.
49. LaVena Johnson- just a sad story
50. Lavender Scare- US government decides to fire all gay people working for the government in the 1950s, firing 5,000 people.
51. List of Apartheid Assassinations- so big it needs its own article.
52. List of CIA Controversies- so big it needs its own article.
53. List of Iranian Assassinations- so big it needs its own article, 10 confirmed assassinations, 10 suspected.
54. List of Israeli Assassinations- so big it needs its own article.
55. List of Russian Assassinations- so big it needs its own article, 120 assassinations listed.
56. Mack Charles Backer- Black guy accused of raping a pregnant white woman in 1959 was lynched. Judge refused to give evidence to the FBI nor accept FBI testimony, nobody was arrested despite multiple confessions.
57. Mafia Capitale- Mafia infriltrates the city government of Rome to embezzle and launder taxpayer money for criminal activities between 1999 and 2014.
58. Manhattan Project- Conspiracy that nobody thinks is a conspiracy.
59. Mani Pulite- Massive political corruption scandal in Italy. As many as 5,000 public figures fell under suspicion. At one point, more than half of the members of the Italian Parliament were under indictment, while more than 400 city and town councils were dissolved because of corruption charges. The estimated value of bribes paid annually in the 1980s by Italian and foreign companies bidding for large government contracts reached US$4 billion dollars.
60. Marc Dutroux- Belgian serial killer and child rapist who was being protected by police. At least 4 witnesses connected to the case were murdered, although 16 others died in ways considered suspicious (suicides and car crashes).
61. Mauro De Moro- Italian journalist who vanished without a trace in 1970. The 3 main explanations all involve government and corporate conspiracies.
62. Mehdi Ben Barka- Moroccan politician who was kidnapped by French and Moroccan police and murdered in Paris in 1965.
63. MLPN- A fake communist party set up by the Dutch government to gain contacts in China.
64. Mordechai Vanunu- Moroccan-Israeli nuclear technician who exposed details of Israel’s nuclear weapons program to the British media in 1986. He was then seduced by a Mossad agent to lure him to Italy and then drugged and kidnapped, then jailed until 2004, and he is now unable to leave the country.
65. My Lai Massacre- US soldiers murdered hundreds of villagers in Vietnam and raped teenage girls there. The event was covered up for months and soldiers that tried to stop the killing were punished.
66. Ndola United Nations DC-6 crash- Plane carrying 16 people, notably the UN General-Secretary Dan Hammarskjold explodes mid flight over the Congo in 1961. The Rhodesian government attempted to cover up their involvement.
67. Niger Uranium Forgeries- Italian government forged documents showing Iraq was buying uranium from Niger in order to develop nuclear weapons. This was used as part of a justification for the US-British invasion.
68. North Korean Abductions of Japanese People- In the 1970s and 1980s, North Korea abducted multiple Japanese citizens in Japan, including high schoolers.
69. North Korea’s Illicit Activities- Includes manufacture and sale of illegal drugs, the manufacture and sale of counterfeit consumer goods, human trafficking, arms trafficking, wildlife trafficking, counterfeiting currency and terrorism like Korean Air Flight 858.
70. Nugan Hand Bank- Australian bank that turned out to be a front for weapons dealing, money laundering, drug smuggling and the CIA.
71. Operation Chaos- CIA spies on left-wing activist groups and the Israeli embassy from 1967 to 1974, eventually having files on 7,200 people. They even purchased a garbage collection company to collect documents that were thrown out by these groups.
72. Operation Mongoose- CIA sponsored effort to commit terrorist attacks and assassinations against Cuba.
73. Panama Papers- you remember this
74. Paris Massacre of 1961- French police led by an ex-Nazi murdered between 40 and 300 peaceful protesters who wanted the government to stop discrimination against Muslims and to give Algeria independence. The government denied the massacre and censored media around it until 1998.
75. Pat Finucane- Irish lawyer who brought human rights claims against the British government killed by paramilitaries working with the British secret service
76. Pat Tillman- Soldier killed in Afghanistan by friendly fire at 10 yards away during no gunfight. Government tried to cover it up.
77. Ponce Massacre- Peaceful protest by Puerto Ricans for an independent Puerto Rico are met with violence by police, who shoot into the crowd and kill 19 people. Nobody is ever prosecuted or reprimanded for the massacre.
78. Projekt-26- Deep state in Switzerland
79. Qana Massacre- Israeli Military bombs a UN compound sheltering refugees in Lebanon in 1996, killing 106 people and injuring 116 others. Israel attempts to cover up the fact that it intentionally bombed the target.
80. Ratlines- The networks fascists and Nazis used to escape a collapsing Nazi Germany, mainly to Latin America.
81. Robert Boulin- Suspicious death of a French politician in 1979 connected to financial crimes.
82. Robert Remias- Slovakian police officer who testified against corruption in the government is murdered in a car bomb by members of the mafia and the government.
83. Roger Rogerson- Australian cop who was linked to drug trafficking and multiple murders.
84. Role of France in the Rwandan Genocide- pretty messed up.
85. Sachsensumpf- German case from 2007 potentially exposing child trafficking among high-ranking politicians.
86. Saddam Hussein- Dictator of Iraq until 2003, responsible for multiple genocide and a pretty shitty guy. But he was friends with the governments of the USA, USSR, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, both Germanys and the UK.
87. Sam Giancana- Mafia boss killed in 1975, shortly before he was to testify to the US government about CIA-Mafia collaboration and assassinations.
88. Saskatoon freezing deaths- Police in Canada arrested indigenous men, drove them into the snowy countries, forced them to strip naked and then left them to freeze to death. They try to delete the Wikipedia article that discusses it between 2012 and 2016.
89. Scala Case(Spanish Wikipedia) – police dress up as left-wing protesters firebomb a left-wing activist headquarters, killing 4 people in Spain in 1978, they use to as an execute to arrest more left-wingers.
90. Service de Documentation Extérieure et de Contre-Espionnage- former French spy agency which sold guns to Nigeria, assassinated African leaders and tried to get Quebec to seperate from Canada.
91. Subprime Mortgage Crisis- you remember this
92. Sumitomo copper affair- generic price fixing and fraud.
93. Sursulusk Scandal- Turkish deep state working with terrorists and organised crime.
94. Tancos Arms Theft- Portuguese military armoury broken into and thousands of guns are stolen by soldiers for unknown purposes.
95. Thule Air Base Crash- In 1968 a US Air Force B-52 carrying 4 nuclear bombs crashes into an ice sheet in Greenland, with 1 being lost forever. The Danish government knowingly violated its own nuclear-free zone policy in Greenland to appease the US government.
96. US. intelligence involvement with German and Japanese war criminals after World War II- see also, Operation Bloodstone
97. Vela Incident- Mysterious double flash of light detected in a storm in the Southern Ocean by a satellite. Most likely a joint Israeli-South African nuclear weapons test that the US government tried to help cover up.
98. Viola Liuzzo- FBI paid informant and agent provocateur in the KKK leads a shooting against a car carrying civil rights activists in 1965, killing a woman. The FBI then smears her in the media claiming (with no evidence) she was only doing it to have sex with black men and was a communist and addicted to heroin.
99. Volkswagen Emissions scandal- you remember this.
100. WA Inc- Network of bribery discovered between multiple Australian corporations and the government of Western Australia in the 1980s.
