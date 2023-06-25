Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails into Montana’s Yellowstone River 

A freight train carrying hazardous material derailed into Yellowstone River after a bridge collapsed in Montana early on Saturday morning.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 6:45 a.m. while the train was traveling westbound near Reed Point, Montana.

Four of the derailed railcars were carrying molten sulfur, and three were carryinh hot asphalt, the Emergency Management for Yellowstone County director K.C. Williams told ABC News.

Breitbart reports: The train crew was reported as safe, and Montana officials reported no injuries from the bridge collapse.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) said he was “monitoring the situation” in a statement on social media.

I’m monitoring the train derailment in Stillwater County, and the state is standing by to support as Montana Rail Link and county officials assess their needs. — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) June 24, 2023

Montana Rail Link spokesman Andy Garland said “several” tank cars were partially submerged in the Yellowstone River early Saturday.

“The safety of our employees and the public remains our top priority,” Garland said. “We are committed to addressing any potential impacts to the area as a result of this incident and working to understand the reasons behind the accident.”

Drinking water in Yellowstone County is not currently affected, according to Williams, but officials still shut down drinking water intakes downstream as they evaluated the situation.

As Associated Press reporter saw yellow liquid pouring out of the tank cars.

The incident in Montana is just the latest train derailment to occur across the county on U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s watch.