Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests US Government Is Behind Russia Coup Attempt

Fact checked
June 25, 2023 Niamh Harris News, US 0
marjorie-taylor-green
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to Twitter to respond to earlier reports that Wagner mercenary troops were making their way to Moscow in an alleged coup d’état attempt.

As it turns out the head of the Wagner Private Military Company, Evgene Prigozhin, never made it to Moscow but instead turned his troops around and ordered them to go back to their bases.

TGP reports: Prigozhin’s decision to stand down came after he negotiated with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for several hours.

Greene just like many other Americans finds the entire ordeal very suspicious and told her followers on Twitter “After our government has been funding a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine for over a year, I sure hope our government isn’t behind a coup attempt currently happening in Russia.”

She continued “Regime change in a nuclear armed country may lead to terrible consequences the American people don’t want.”

LOOK:

She followed up her tweet by sharing a meme of Ray Epps in Moscow wearing a Soviet ushanka-hat.
Fox News Host Rachel Duffy also is also questioning if the US government was behind the recent moves by the Wagner group.

WATCH:

Niamh Harris

Writer at The People's Voice

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)