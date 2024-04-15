RFK Jr.: ‘BlackRock Secretly Controls America’

RFK Jr. warns BlackRock is secretly controlling America.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has warned that BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset management corporation, secretly controls both political parties in America.

“BlackRock owns the processed food companies that are poisoning us, and they own the pharmaceutical companies that are making $4.3 trillion a year…treating the chronic disease that’s being caused by BlackRock’s other group of companies,” Kennedy declared on the “Rubin Report” Sunday.

Infowars.com reports: “Shouldn’t we talk about the fact that we have 1,000 ingredients in our foods that are illegal in other countries?”

And on America’s interventionist doctrine, Kennedy explained:

“BlackRock owns all the military contractors—General Dynamics, Northrup Grumman, Boeing, Lockheed, etc—that are destroying all the ports and bridges and schools and roads in Ukraine, and they also have the contracts for rebuilding Ukraine.”

“The issues that would challenge their hegemony over our democracy are issues that are never talked about. By the way, [the media] are all ultimately owned by BlackRock, too.”

“Of course, they want to make sure that Republicans and Democrats never get together on anything,” he added.

Watch RFK Jr.’s full interview:

