Bill Cooper: Israel Was Created For The Purpose Of Ushering In A One World Government

Back in 1992 William Cooper, former intelligence officer and author of Behold a Pale Horse, explained what he claimed was the true purpose for the creation of Israel in 1947.

Milton William “Bill” Cooper made it his life’s mission to expose the Illuminati and satanic forces behind world events.

He was shot dead in Arizona by officers for the Apache County Sheriff’s Department in 2001

During an interview, he said: “Israel was created as the instrument to bring about…a war that will be so terrible, where nuclear weapons will be used, so that (people) will get down on their knees and beg for no more war……..And what is the answer to that? They’re going to be told the only way we can guarantee no more war is if we destroy the sovereignty of nations, and we come together as one humanity in a one world government.”

Former intelligence officer and author of 'Behold a Pale Horse', William Cooper, speaking in 1992:



InfoWars reports: Cooper went on to say that the globalists behind the insidious plan to usher in global government don’t belong to any single tribe, ethnicity, or religion in particular, but are students of the “mystery schools.”

“Read the Book of Revelations. Whether you believe the book or not, read it, because the men who are bringing this about are using it as their script,” he said.

The interviewer then hypothesized the Jewish people were being “manipulated” by the globalists for this purpose.

“That’s correct,” Cooper replied. “They’ve always been manipulated. And I get people who still come to me all the time and say, ‘Bill, you’re all wrong. It’s the Jews. The Jews are subverting the world.’”

“Man, it’s not the Jews. It’s not the Catholics, it’s not the blacks. It’s these men who belong to the ancient mystery schools, who meet in secret and decide the fate of the world.”

“And they belong to all different races and all different nationalities and all different religions, to the public point of view. But in secret, it’s a different story,” he added.

Cooper served in Naval intelligence before publishing Behold a Pale Horse in 1991, which describes the elites’ plans for world government and their declaration of war against humanity.

Watch the full interview: