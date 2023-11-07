Barbra Streisand Says Trump Is ‘Unfit to Be POTUS’, Praises Clintons As ‘Role Models’ For Young People

Hollywood veteran Barbra Streisand calls former President Donald Trump “completely unfit” to be president in her new 1,000 page memoir while praising Joe Biden’s supposed “honesty” and her close friends Bill and Hillary Clinton as “the most appealing couple.”

My Name is Barbra, which is available Tuesday, is the autobiography from the 81-year-old Streisand, who covers her life and career and gets political when discussing the role of Hollywood actors in American civic life.

Streisand, a lifelong Democrat, says “Yes, I have opinions. And it is my right to express them, just like any other citizen,” she wrote. “Actually, I think it’s our responsibility,” according to a report from The Hill.

She added that artists can serve as the “conscience of the country.” “That’s why art is the enemy of tyrants and dictators,” she said.

At one point, Streisand starts ranting about Trump, writing that he “lies as easily as he breathes.” When Trump won the White House in 2016, the actress said she was flabbergasted.

“You wouldn’t go to a doctor who has no qualifications or experience in treating your disease. Why on earth would people want to entrust our country to a narcissist whose lack of experience, recklessness, and blatant disregard for the truth made him completely unfit to be president?” she wrote.

“What worried me was that the younger generation would emulate this man, who showed no kindness or empathy for other human beings.”

Elsewhere, Streisand praises her pals Bill and Hillary Clinton, calling them “the most appealing couple” prior to their ascendancy to the White House.

She specifically called Bill Clinton, a close friend of the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, “smart and charismatic.”

Streisand endorsed Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election. In 2021, she publicly praised Biden for “his honesty, his integrity,” and his “love of facts” — despite an extensive list of lies and false statements he has made both before and since taking office.