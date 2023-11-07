Bill Gates Explains Why He Can Own 4 Private Jets While You Will Be Confined to a ’15 Minute City’

Bill Gates has the right to fly around the world on his fleet of four private jets while normal people are forced to live in 15 minute cities without freedom of travel, according to Gates himself, who told the BBC he is exempt from normal rules.

Gates claimed that because he continues to “spend billions of dollars” on climate change activism, his carbon footprint isn’t an issue.

“Should I stay at home and not come to Kenya and learn about farming and malaria?” Gates said in the interview with Amol Rajan.

“I’m comfortable with the idea that not only am I not part of the problem by paying for the offsets, but also through the billions that my Breakthrough Energy Group is spending, that I’m part of the solution,” Gates added. Watch:

NEW: A BBC reporter asked Bill Gates directly why his climate activism should be taken seriously, as he continues to fly private all over the world:



Gates tried to assure the reporter that, despite his private jet usage, he is not part of the problem, he’s part of the solution. pic.twitter.com/U6f8Ymcp4l — Will Hild (@WillHild) February 7, 2023

Earlier this year, Gates flew around Australia on board his $70 million dollar luxury private jet lecturing people about climate change and ordering them to stop flying on planes.

Gates, who has declared that the energy crisis is a good thing, owns no fewer than FOUR private jets at a combined cost of $194 million dollars.

A study carried out by Linnaeus University economics professor Stefan Gössling found that Gates flew more than 213,000 miles on 59 private jet flights in 2017 alone.

Gates emitted an estimated 1,760 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, over a hundred times more than the emissions per capita in the United States, according to data from the World Bank.

Elsewhere during the carefully constructed interview, Gates said he was surprised that he was targeted by ‘conspiracy theorists’ for pushing vaccines during the pandemic.

Bill Gates new interview with the BBC recovering his image over “Conspiracy Theories.” Let’s just ignore the Epstein stuff altogether. Btw, how can he be “accused” of profiteering when that’s exactly what happened?#BillGates #COVID19 #conspiracy #epstien pic.twitter.com/C1702z2xTp — Ash Kaira (@ashkairaa) February 3, 2023

While the BBC interview was set up to look like Gates was being challenged or grilled, he wasn’t asked about his close friendship with the elite pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.