RFK Condemns Biden’s ‘Orwellian Ministry of Truth,’ ‘History Will Condemn You As a Villain’

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has slammed the Biden administration for operating an “Orwellian Ministry of Truth” and censoring free speech on the internet, declaring that history will condemn Biden and his administration as villains.

Federal Judge Terry Doughty issued a broad injunction against the Biden administration from censoring online content in a 155-page ruling issued Tuesday. The judge’s opinion in Missouri v. Biden on July 4th, found Biden and his admin were involved in “far-reaching and widespread censorship campaign.”

Robert F Kennedy Jr. responded to the ruling by stating, “There has never been a time in history when the people who were censoring free speech, and books, and burning books were good guys.”

Officials affected by this ruling include Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Jen Easterly, who heads the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and dozens of other Department of Justice and FBI employees.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, a period perhaps best characterized by widespread doubt and uncertainty, the United States Government seems to have assumed a role similar to an Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth,’” Doughty wrote.

“This targeted suppression of conservative ideas is a perfect example of viewpoint discrimination of political speech,” he said. “American citizens have the right to engage in free debate about the significant issues affecting the country.”

Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt said, “A Federal Judge in Missouri v. Biden just granted a preliminary injunction prohibiting the FBI, DOJ, DHS & other agencies from working with Big Tech to censor on social media Big win for the First Amendment on this Independence Day. I’m proud to have led the fight.”

Clay Travis said: “Joe Biden’s federal government engaged in the most direct attack on the first amendment in US history through social media censorship.

“This is one of the most important district court opinions ever written. Holy hell, what a takedown & defense of free speech.

“I’m not kidding, everyone should read this opinion. It’s perfect.

“The most significant first amendment opinion of the Covid era so far.

“Bravo Judge Doughty. LSU law grad, by the way. He did every Bayou Bengal proud with this one.”

Former Attorney General and “Obama’s wingman” Eric Holder gave up the game when he trashed the ruling:

“Well, this is pretty stupid. And potentially dangerous,” Holder said.