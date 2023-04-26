RFK Jr: The ‘New World Order’ Are Already Rigging the 2024 Election

Democratic presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has warned that the ‘New World Order’ has already begun the process of rigging the 2024 election to ensure Joe Biden wins by hook or by crook.

Speaking to Breitbart, RFK Jr. declared “The DNC, at this point, has taken the official position that there will be no debate, and I think that’s unfortunate… I think what the DNC did to New Hampshire is also unfortunate.”

“President Biden didn’t do well there [New Hampshire]; he came in fifth. So they took New Hampshire, and they kicked it out of first place. And now they’re gonna say — they’re saying that they’re going to completely remove the delegates from New Hampshire, and that, we should be at this point in history,” RFK Jr. added.

He pointed out that New Hampshire has always been the first state to vote in primaries because it is a “gold standard” of election integrity and “an exemplar for American democracy.”

“It’s very cheap to campaign in. And it has the largest independent block in the country. And people [don’t] make their minds up until they see the candidates again and again and again, and they shake the candidate’s hands five times before deciding who to vote for,” Kennedy Jr. said.

“They vet these candidates for the whole country, they vet them like you would get vetted if you were running for a city council seat,” he pointed out, adding “You have to go in, and handshake people and nail salons and diners, and you get grilled. These candidates get grilled by an 80-year-old woman who reads The Economist and reads the Financial Times every day.”

“New Hampshire is the one place where you got to do retail politics, you cannot escape,” he claimed.

“When you have so many Americans who are concerned about election integrity, we should be doing everything we can in our party to show that, you know, this is not rigged, rigged system. That it is actually democracy… and they’re [the DNC] doing kind of the opposite.”

“There’s too many Americans who already think that the whole system is rigged against them. And this is confirmation of that. And I think that’s troubling,” continued.

Summit.news reports: Election integrity is the major issue in 2024, given the outcome of the 2020 election and the fact that some 60 percent of US voters say it’s likely that ‘cheating’ affected the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections.

RFK Jr. has been welcomed as a candidate, with almost two thirds of Democrats saying they want to see challengers to Biden, and a majority of Democrats saying they do not want another Biden term.

Biden 2024? 62% of Democrats Want Challengers



Last week when Kennedy officially launched his campaign he spoke about the failures of the deep state and his opposition to the rampant expansion of the military industrial complex.

Kennedy also noted about how his father Robert F. Kennedy was effectively exiled by the Democratic establishment during his 1968 presidential campaign, but still managed to unite the country.

“During this campaign and during my administration my objective will be to make as many Americans as possible forget that they are Republicans or Democrats and remember that they are Americans,” Kennedy vowed.