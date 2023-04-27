Biden Says He’s Not Old Because He Identifies As a Younger Man

Joe Biden has claimed he is not too old to run for president because he identifies as a younger man.

Biden held a joint press conference Wednesday with South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol in the Rose Garden. The octognerarian took questions from a list of pre-approved mainstream media reporters.

One reporter asked Joe Biden if he is concerned about his advanced age after announcing his 2024 reelection campaign this week. Biden will be 82 at the next inauguration if he is installed again.

“With regard to age, I can’t even say I guess how old I am — I can’t even say the number. It doesn’t register with me,” Biden said.

He continued, “But he only thing I can say is that one of the things that people are going to find out, is they’re going to see a race and they’re gonna judge whether or not I have it or don’t have it.”

“I feel good! I feel excited about the prospects,” he said.

According to a new NBC poll, 70% of voters do not want Joe Biden to run for reelection because he is too old.

Age is a major concern for voters.

According to polls, the majority of Democrat voters don’t even want Joe Biden to run again.

The majority of Biden’s own voters (53% of 2020 Biden voters) say he shouldn’t run again, according to the NBC poll.

The numbers get even worse for Biden when Democrats who voted for Sanders or Warren in the 2020 primaries are factored in. 63% of these Democrats think Biden should announce his retirement.

And a whopping 76% of voters under the age of 35 think Joe Biden should not run for president in 2024.