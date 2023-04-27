Democratic Bill Would Allow LGBTQ Migrants To Walk Into US Unrestricted

Democrats in the House and the Senate have introduced legislation that would allow undocumented migrants to effectively walk into the U.S. unrestricted if they declare they are LGBTQ+……

Introduced last week, the legislation would make it more difficult to detain illegal immigrants if they are catagorised as “vulnerable persons”.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Democrats supporting the bill said it’s needed to restore the dignity of aliens held after trying to enter the US.

However border officials are warning that suddenly “everyone is going to be LGBTQ.”

InfoWars reports: The wording of the legislation, titled The Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act, makes it clear that anyone who is “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or intersex” is thereby subject to a greater risk of persecution and discrimination in their home countries, and so should not be detained or removed from the U.S. by authorities.

The legislation also asserts that migrants with “limited English language proficiency” are also more vulnerable and could qualify for the special status.

How does one go about proving that an undocumented migrant really identifies as ‘intersex’?

You can see where this is heading.

Speaking to the Daily Caller, Border Patrol agents warned that the move will lead to migrants falsely claiming to be members of the LGBTQ community as a ticket into the country.

“I’ve only seen a handful of LGBTQ [migrants], but if this is passed I guarantee everyone is going to be LGBTQ,” one agent noted, with another adding “Someone told them in essence ‘just say you’re gay.’”

A third agent asserted “I think it’s a joke. No one gets special treatment down here. They are all breaking the law and have to go through detainment and processing just like anyone else.”

A fourth agent told the outlet “It’s just another incentive or tool for them to use to get into our country, with no restrictions. They would be backed by our own government approval, which will only encourage more illegal entry and a reason to gain free entry.”

“Many of them … would think they would getter better treatment, expedited processing or complete immunity when it came down to their court date,” the agent further emphasised.

“It feels like a slap in the face to Border Patrol Agents,” the agent continued, adding “We’ve literally been wondering how much worse things can get under the Biden Administration.”

“This newest proposed legislation, is at its core, another attempt to collapse the system, one that is already collapsing under its own weight. Migrants will just now claim to be LGBT+ to further avoid removal proceedings. It will be abused, just like … ‘asylum’ is already,” the agent added.

Meanwhile, a new analysisby Princeton Policy Advisors estimates that more than two million border crossers and illegal aliens will have been encountered at the border by the end of the fiscal year.