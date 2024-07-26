Ben Carson Says The Media Will Elevate Kamala Harris To ‘Godlike Figure’

Dr Ben Carson has slammed “The media” saying that journalists are attempting to rebrand Vice President Kamala Harris as “Martin Luther King in a different body.

During an interview on the Tucker Carlson this weeky, Carson dismissed Harris’ polling gains with Black voters, claiming that they were the result of journalists who want to turn her into a “godlike” figure.

TGP reports: Kamala Harris was brought up when Tucker asked Dr. Carson, “What do you think of Kamala Harris?”

Carson responded, “I think she is a politician. And she’s interested in the accumulation of power and control.”

Tucker asked Carson again, “Do you think she believes in anything?”

The former HUD Secretary answered quickly, “Yes, I think she is a Marxist.”

Tucker then asked Carson a very important question: “Do you think Kamala can win?”

Dr. Carson responded, “She can win. This is going to be a great test of the power of the media to take someone who formerly was universally disliked and transform them into a godlike figure.”

Per Mediate:

Ben Carson told Tucker Carlson the media is trying to turn Vice President Kamala Harris into “Martin Luther King in a different body,” and he questioned whether Black voters will go along with it.

Carson, the former head of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), touted Donald Trump’s gains with Black voters. CNN aggregate polling in May showed Trump pulling in about 22% support among Black voters, a gain from 2020, but President Joe Biden at that point still held more than a 40 point lead at the time.

“I know the media is going to do everything to make her seem like Martin Luther King in a different body. But I think people maybe are not going to be as easy to manipulate as that,” Carson said about Harris.