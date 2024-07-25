Australian Gov’t Redacts Every Single Word of 78-Page Report on Covid Vaccine Batch Tests

The Australian government “released” a long-awaited report on batch tests of Covid mRNA vaccines rolled out in the country during the pandemic, however every word on every page has been completely redacted.

The 78-page document was released in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by concerned medical staff including leading doctors who are warning the government is covering up the disastrous consequences of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in the Australian population.

The fully redacted Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) document can be accessed here.

The TGA is Australia’s equivalent of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is responsible for regulating therapeutic goods including prescription medicines, vaccines, and medical devices.

However, the drug regulator has deemed the results of the inquiry into batch results must not be made public under any circumstances.

The Australian federal and state governments effectively mandated Covid mRNA vaccines for the vast majority of the population, resulting in very high vaccine uptake. At present, more than 93% of Australians have been double vaccinated against Covid.

The health consequences for the highly vaccinated population have been severe. Excess death numbers have skyrocketed since the vaccine roll-out, prompting Senate inquiries. Heart attacks have hit record levels. Cancer numbers, particularly among young people, have surged.

The establishment narrative around the COVID-19 mRNA vaccinations and serious health consequences continues to unravel in the face of public scrutiny.

The Australian government’s decision to fully redact the information follows the decision by the US Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to fully redact a 148-page study on myocarditis following mRNA injections.

The totally redacted CDC report can be accessed here.

Meanwhile, nine new members appointed to the committee that advises the CDC on vaccine recommendations have taken huge payouts from Big Pharma companies to push the deadly mRNA vaccines, according to a new investigation.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in mid-February appointed the new members to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which dictates U.S. vaccine policy.

Commenting on the new appointments, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) President Mary Holland said:

“ACIP has long been a rubber stamp for any and all vaccines Big Pharma wants to push. But the brazenness of the HHS-Big Pharma fusion has never been so much on display.

“The only silver lining in this grotesque display is that more and more people are waking up to the reality that ACIP has nothing to do with health and everything to do with profit.”

The ACIP is described as an independent, nonfederal expert body made up of professionals with clinical, scientific and public health expertise. The committee decides which vaccines should be recommended to the public, who should take them and how often — recommendations the CDC typically rubber stamps.