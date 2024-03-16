Doctors Alarmed Over Global Surge In Cancers Among Young People

Doctors from all around the world are sounding the alarm over a mysterious surge of young people being diagnosed with cancers that are usually associated with the elderly.

They say there is no obvious explanation for what lies behind the global cancer phenomenon

While the rates of some cancers in some countries were increasing prior to 2020, recent trends indicate a surge since the pandemic and researchers think this is set to continue for a number of years.

The Mail Online reports: Nearly every continent is experiencing an increase of various types of cancer in people under 50 years old, which is particularly problematic as the disease tends to be caught in later stages in this population because most doctors aren’t trained to look for it in young people.