WATCH: Bill Gates Trembles With Fear When Confronted About Deadly mRNA

During a recent interview with CBSN, billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates visibly trembled with fear when the host confronted him about the deadly mRNA jabs.
Gates’ body language speaks for itself, and his stuttering answer to what should be a very simple question is very telling.
100percentfedup.com reports: Hey Bill, is the vaccine safe?
I’ll tell you what he didn’t say…..”Yes”.
And I feel so bad for everyone who got the Moderna version.
Watch this:
