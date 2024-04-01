US Congressman Says Gaza Should Be Dealt With Like ‘Hiroshima & Nagasaki’

Michigan congressman Tim Walberg has suggested using a nuclear bomb on Gaza in order to facilitate Israel’s swift elimination of Hamas.

Walberg believes that Washington should not waste ‘a dime’ on humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza and should instead focus on supporting Israel and Kiev’s war efforts to achieve “quick” victories.

Michigan Congressman Tim Walberg, pastor and "good" Christian, talks about his solution for #Gaza: Give it the Hiroshima treatment. "Get it over quick."



A sitting US Rep in a secret town hall feels comfortable musing positively about genocide. Listen. Share.

Walberg also suggest that a nuclear bomb could also be used in Russia’s war with Ukraine in order to “defeat Putin quick.”

He said that American money being used to provide aid to Ukraine for humanitarian purposes, could instead be used ‘to wipe out Russia, if that’s what we want to do.

RT reports: Walberg made his remarks during a meeting with members of the public in Dundee, Michigan last week. In a video posted on social media on March 25, the Republican congressman criticized President Joe Biden’s policies, telling a small audience that the US should better spend Gaza aid money on supporting Israel, which he labeled Washington’s “greatest ally, arguably, anywhere in the world.”

“We shouldn’t be spending a dime on humanitarian aid. It should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Get it over quick,” Walberg could be heard saying.

“The same should be in Ukraine. Defeat Putin quick. Instead of 80% in Ukraine being used for humanitarian purposes, it should be 80-100% to wipe out Russian forces,” he added.

After his statements went viral, Walberg claimed that his words were misreported and misinterpreted, arguing that he was merely speaking metaphorically and did not advocate for the actual use of nuclear weapons.

“In a shortened clip, I used a metaphor to convey the need for both Israel and Ukraine to win their wars as swiftly as possible, without putting American troops in harm’s way,” Walberg said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

“The use of this metaphor, along with the removal of context, distorted my message, but I fully stand by these beliefs and stand by our allies,” he added, arguing that the quicker these conflicts end, the “fewer innocent lives will be caught in the crossfire.”