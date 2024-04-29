Liberal Judge Sentences Democrat Senator to One Year in Prison for Child Rape

Fact checked by The People's Voice Community
April 29, 2024 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Dem State Senator sentenced to prison for child sex crimes.
LinkedInRedditTelegram

A liberal judge has sentenced Arizona State Senator Otoniel Navarette to just one year in prison for committing heinous child sex crimes with a boy in 2021.

Judge Kristin Culbertson originally prepared to issue an even more lenient sentence of just 60 days in prison with ten years’ probation if Navarette participated in counselling, but the offer was refused because it would require Navarette to admit his wrongdoing. As a result, he was given a few extra months in prison.

Infowars.com reports: Sentencing guidelines prevented him from being given a stiffer sentence. He is likely to be out of prison within seven months.

The victim was abused between the ages of 13 and 15 while living with the former state senator. He testified that he remained with Navarette and endured the abuse because he was from a “dysfunctional home.”

JOIN OUR FORUM!

The trial was Navarette’s second on sexual-abuse charges. The first trial, which involved two victims and six felony counts, had to be abandoned after the jury couldn’t agree on a verdict.

Navarette has maintained his innocence throughout both trials. Before his arrest in August 2021, he was identified as a rising talent within the Democrat Party.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
About Sean Adl-Tabatabai 17700 Articles
Having cut his teeth in the mainstream media, including stints at the BBC, Sean witnessed the corruption within the system and developed a burning desire to expose the secrets that protect the elite and allow them to continue waging war on humanity. Disturbed by the agenda of the elites and dissatisfied with the alternative media, Sean decided it was time to shake things up. Knight of Joseon (https://joseon.com)
Facebook Twitter