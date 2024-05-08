ADL Calls on US Gov’t To ‘Scrap the First Amendment’ To Protect Israel

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has called on the Biden regime to scrap the First Amendment in America in order to protect Israel from anti-semitism and hate.

The ADL in coordination with the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations is demanding that Congress renew special provisions in the FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) to allow for the silencing of any American who in any way criticizes Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Naturalnews.com reports: Infamously described as “the biggest expansion of domestic surveillance since the Patriot Act,” the new FISA bill being pushed by the Jewish lobby contains added language that would basically criminalize free speech that upsets Zionists. It also compels “an enormous range” of U.S. businesses to start acting as NSA (National Security Agency) spies on behalf of Israel.

Many Americans have no idea that the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations even sent the letter, nor are they aware of the legislation being pushed. Once word gets out, there is likely to be a major outpouring of opposition to it – so do your part to spread the word in defense of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which is under attack by the Jewish lobby.

According to reports, many Americans have been speaking out against the legislation, but to no avail as both chambers of Congress passed it with flying colors in a show of bipartisan support.

Republicans rarely agree with Democrats, and vice versa, except when it comes to matters relating to Israel. Both major political parties have been bought by Israel, which is why they are mostly all Israel first as opposed to America first.

In order to protect “the safety and security of Israel,” as well as “to protect Jews in the U.S.,” the Jewish lobby wants Section 702 of FISA to be renewed immediately, thus prohibiting “antisemitism” at college and university campuses.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis quietly passed anti-antisemitism legislation in the Sunshine State while Americans were distracted by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). One can only imagine what that Wailing Wall-kisser has planned for Floridians who are caught opposing Israel’s genocide.

“In the U.S., indications of foreign involvement in domestic antisemitic events in the wake of October 7 highlight the need for the Executive Branch to retain this vital tool,” the Jewish lobby argues, using October 7 in the same way as 9/11 before it to trample Americans’ constitutional rights.

Furthermore, the Jewish lobby says it is “deeply concerned” by all the free speech happening in support of the Palestinian people, and that “information previously obtained through the use of Section 702,” which is currently expired, is once again needed to protect Jews from having their feelings hurt.

To not renew Section 702 will “hobble vital intelligence and law enforcement authorities,” the Jewish lobby maintains.

According to ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, protesting in solidarity with the people of Gaza means you are an “accomplice” in the Hamas false flag attack. This is how the entire Jewish lobby thinks of you if you do not support Israel’s genocide, by the way.

Greenblatt is leading the charge to create an entire legal framework that will allow for pro-Palestine protesters to be charged with providing material support to “terrorists,” allowing them to be jailed despite the existence of the First Amendment – watch below: