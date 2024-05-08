Boy Scouts Removes ‘Boy’ From Name To Be More Inclusive

The Boy Scouts of America organization has officially removed the word “boy” from its name in order to be “more inclusive”.

According to the woke group, they will now be known simply as “Scouting America.”

The group is hoping to attract younger people who they claim might be triggered by the offensive and masculine term “boy.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Boy Scouts go full woke, remove BOY from their name. https://t.co/BOl0f0AWq7 — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) May 7, 2024

Infowars.com reports: Scouting America CEO Roger Krone said in a recent statement he hopes the name change “sends a really strong message to everyone in America that they can come to this program, they can bring their authentic self. They can be who they are and they will be welcomed here.”

CEO of Boy Scouts of America says they’re now changing the name to ‘Scouting America.’



He says membership is at historic lows so they need to be more inclusive.



Pushing gender ideology onto children like this should get you arrested.pic.twitter.com/PmNYsU6oiy — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 7, 2024

Arguing with people who prefer the name “Boy Scouts,” Krone said, “Membership is at historic lows,” and claimed his job as CEO is to “reduce all the barriers” he can for people to join the organization.

Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg pointed out, “South Park strikes again,” in an X post highlighting a clip from the cartoon where a scout leader is a homosexual.

JUST IN: The Boy Scouts have rebranded and are dropping the ‘Boy’ to become ‘Scouting America’ so "everyone feels welcome."



South Park strikes again.



The woke organization says they want to be welcoming and inclusive which is why they are dropping the ‘boy.’



"This will be a… pic.twitter.com/SBXNvbbcpn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 7, 2024

We’re witnessing 114 years of tradition going down the drain in the name of the politically correct Marxist language police.